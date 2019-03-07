A look at the headline right now:

Review pleas in Rafale case were based on files stolen from defence ministry, Centre tells SC: Soon after, the Congress claimed ‘time has come to file an FIR against Modi under anti-corruption law’, while The Hindu’s N Ram N Ram said, ‘You may call it stolen documents, but they speak for themselves.’ SC says it’s aware of gravity of Ayodhya dispute, reserves order on whether it should be mediated: Counsel for the Sunni Waqf Board said they were open to mediation and asked the top court to frame the terms, while Hindutva groups opposed it. United States reduces visa limit for Pakistani journalists from five years to three months: The American embassy in Islamabad said the limits were reduced to bring them in line with the Pakistani visa regime. ‘Why can’t India become Israel?’ asks Union minister VK Singh, attacks government critics: Singh claimed that Opposition leaders in Israel do not question and insult the Army when it conducts operations against terrorists. Pakistan military spokesperson claims Jaish ‘does not exist’ in the country, contradicts government: Major General Asif Ghafoor also claimed that the Pulwama attack was a ‘natural reaction’ to the ‘suppression’ of Kashmiris by ‘Indian occupation forces’. Anil Ambani company wins contract to build airport in Rajkot, Gujarat: The airport will have to be completed within 30 months. India’s ‘divisive policies’ may undermine success of economic growth, says UN human rights chief: The policies were also marginalising minority communities, United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet said. Congress leader Siddaramaiah claims people are scared of those who wear tilak, blames BJP: Siddaramaiah said a chief minister from the BJP wears tilak on his forehead, but has a lot of criminal cases against him. Delhi HC rejects Arnab Goswami’s plea to quash order to file FIR against him in Sunanda Pushkar case: The order was based on a complaint filed by Congress MP Shashi Tharoor. BJP MP and MLA from Uttar Pradesh beat each other with shoes during meeting: The fight broke out after Sant Kabir Nagar MP Sharad Tripathi demanded to know why his name was not included on the foundation stone for a road.