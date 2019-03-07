The big news: Centre says review plea in Rafale case based on stolen files, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: Supreme Court reserves order on sending Ayodhya case for mediation, and the US reduced visa limit for Pakistani journalists to three months.
A look at the headline right now:
- Review pleas in Rafale case were based on files stolen from defence ministry, Centre tells SC: Soon after, the Congress claimed ‘time has come to file an FIR against Modi under anti-corruption law’, while The Hindu’s N Ram N Ram said, ‘You may call it stolen documents, but they speak for themselves.’
- SC says it’s aware of gravity of Ayodhya dispute, reserves order on whether it should be mediated: Counsel for the Sunni Waqf Board said they were open to mediation and asked the top court to frame the terms, while Hindutva groups opposed it.
- United States reduces visa limit for Pakistani journalists from five years to three months: The American embassy in Islamabad said the limits were reduced to bring them in line with the Pakistani visa regime.
- ‘Why can’t India become Israel?’ asks Union minister VK Singh, attacks government critics: Singh claimed that Opposition leaders in Israel do not question and insult the Army when it conducts operations against terrorists.
- Pakistan military spokesperson claims Jaish ‘does not exist’ in the country, contradicts government: Major General Asif Ghafoor also claimed that the Pulwama attack was a ‘natural reaction’ to the ‘suppression’ of Kashmiris by ‘Indian occupation forces’.
- Anil Ambani company wins contract to build airport in Rajkot, Gujarat: The airport will have to be completed within 30 months.
- India’s ‘divisive policies’ may undermine success of economic growth, says UN human rights chief: The policies were also marginalising minority communities, United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet said.
- Congress leader Siddaramaiah claims people are scared of those who wear tilak, blames BJP: Siddaramaiah said a chief minister from the BJP wears tilak on his forehead, but has a lot of criminal cases against him.
- Delhi HC rejects Arnab Goswami’s plea to quash order to file FIR against him in Sunanda Pushkar case: The order was based on a complaint filed by Congress MP Shashi Tharoor.
- BJP MP and MLA from Uttar Pradesh beat each other with shoes during meeting: The fight broke out after Sant Kabir Nagar MP Sharad Tripathi demanded to know why his name was not included on the foundation stone for a road.