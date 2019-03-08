The big news: Sonia and Rahul Gandhi in Congress’ first list of candidates, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: Pakistan sealed the headquarters of Jamaat-ud-Dawa, and the SC will give its order on whether to send the Ayodhya case for mediation.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Congress releases first list of 15 candidates, Rahul Gandhi to contest from Amethi: United Progressive Alliance Chairperson Sonia Gandhi will contest the polls from Rae Bareli constituency in Uttar Pradesh.
- Pakistan seals headquarters of Hafiz Saeed’s banned outfit Jamaat-ud-Dawa in Lahore: Meanwhile, the Pakistan Army chief claimed no one can make the country budge through ‘use or threat of use of force’.
- Supreme Court to announce verdict on referring Ayodhya case for mediation today: A Constitution bench had said suggested mediation and said it might help in ‘healing relations’.
- Trump’s former campaign manager Paul Manafort sentenced to 47 months in jail for tax crimes: Manafort was convicted last year for defrauding banks and the government, failing to pay taxes on income.
- Kerala Police kill suspected Maoist in Wayanad, search underway for accomplices: The police said they were tipped off about his group’s presence at a resort in Vythiri, where they had allegedly gone to extort money and collect food.
- Former Navy chief asks EC to prevent misuse of Indian Armed Forces by political parties during polls: L Ramdas said political material related to the Pulwama attack, Balakot air strike and IAF pilot Abhinandan ‘compromises the secular nature of the forces’.
- One dead, at least 30 injured in grenade attack on Jammu bus station, police arrest man: In another incident, security forces killed a suspected Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorist in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kupwara district.
- Infant dies, 22 ill after allegedly being given wrong medicine following vaccination in Hyderabad: The alleged mistake reportedly took place because of the similar packaging on two drugs available at the centre.
- SC gives Centre 10 days to inform it of date for Lokpal selection committee meeting: The court also turned down advocate Prashant Bhushan’s plea that the names of candidates be made public.
- Opposition demands inquiry into Centre’s claim about stolen Rafale files: Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar said the development proved that the defence deal was conducted to benefit some people.