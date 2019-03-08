A look at the headlines right now:

  1. Congress releases first list of 15 candidates, Rahul Gandhi to contest from Amethi: United Progressive Alliance Chairperson Sonia Gandhi will contest the polls from Rae Bareli constituency in Uttar Pradesh.
  2. Pakistan seals headquarters of Hafiz Saeed’s banned outfit Jamaat-ud-Dawa in Lahore: Meanwhile, the Pakistan Army chief claimed no one can make the country budge through ‘use or threat of use of force’.
  3. Supreme Court to announce verdict on referring Ayodhya case for mediation today: A Constitution bench had said suggested mediation and said it might help in ‘healing relations’. 
  4. Trump’s former campaign manager Paul Manafort sentenced to 47 months in jail for tax crimes: Manafort was convicted last year for defrauding banks and the government, failing to pay taxes on income.
  5. Kerala Police kill suspected Maoist in Wayanad, search underway for accomplices: The police said they were tipped off about his group’s presence at a resort in Vythiri, where they had allegedly gone to extort money and collect food.
  6. Former Navy chief asks EC to prevent misuse of Indian Armed Forces by political parties during polls: L Ramdas said political material related to the Pulwama attack, Balakot air strike and IAF pilot Abhinandan ‘compromises the secular nature of the forces’.   
  7. One dead, at least 30 injured in grenade attack on Jammu bus station, police arrest man: In another incident, security forces killed a suspected Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorist in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kupwara district. 
  8. Infant dies, 22 ill after allegedly being given wrong medicine following vaccination in Hyderabad: The alleged mistake reportedly took place because of the similar packaging on two drugs available at the centre.  
  9. SC gives Centre 10 days to inform it of date for Lokpal selection committee meeting: The court also turned down advocate Prashant Bhushan’s plea that the names of candidates be made public.  
  10. Opposition demands inquiry into Centre’s claim about stolen Rafale files: Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar said the development proved that the defence deal was conducted to benefit some people.  