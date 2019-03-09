The big news: Rajnath Singh says India carried out 3 strikes in 5 years, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: The MEA said Pakistan needed to demonstrate action against terror, and Nirav Modi is reportedly involved in a new diamond business in London.
A look at the headlines right now:
- India conducted 3 cross-border strikes in 5 years, but I won’t talk about the third, says Rajnath Singh: PM Narendra Modi claimed earlier in the day that Pakistan has admitted to the Balakot air strikes but many in India are still raising questions. Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, meanwhile, blamed the BJP for releasing Masood Azhar from jail in 1999.
- ‘Move beyond words’, says India on Imran Khan’s promise not to allow terrorists to use Pakistani soil: The Ministry of External Affairs said Islamabad proscribes terrorist groups and individuals only on paper, as they continue to operate freely.
- Nirav Modi living in plus London flat, has started new diamond business, says report: The MEA said the British government is ‘considering’ India’s two extradition requests for Modi.
- ‘I suppose thief returned documents’, says P Chidambaram on Centre’s U-turn on Rafale files: Congress chief Rahul Gandhi said the investigation into the ‘missing’ Rafale files should start with Manohar Parrikar.
- ‘Modi is our daddy, India’s daddy,’ claims AIADMK minister: KT Rajendra Balaji was responding to questions about the AIADMK’s alliance with the BJP for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.
- Trump administration may have to reunite thousands of additional migrant families, rules judge: Under the ‘zero-tolerance’ policy, US authorities can prosecute those illegally crossing the border and separate parents from their children.
- Assam newspapers to boycott state government news and ads for three days to protest ‘apathy’: According to the North East Newspaper Society, the government has failed to revise the rates of advertisements since 2014.
- CPI(M) announces list of Lok Sabha candidates from Kerala, fields six sitting MPs: While the CPI(M), the largest partner in the Left Democratic Front, will contest from 16 seats, the CPI will fight from the remaining four.
- Mother sentenced to 11 years in prison in UK’s first female genital cutting conviction: Her daughter was three when the crime was committed.
- Why did Prashant Kishor not speak up when JD(U) decided to ally with BJP, asks party leader: JD(U) spokesperson Neeraj Kumar was reacting to Kishor’s comments that Nitish Kumar should have sought a fresh mandate after leaving the grand alliance in 2017.