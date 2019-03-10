Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday called the Congress party arrogant and said its candidates would lose their deposits in the upcoming elections. Kejriwal’s comments came days after Congress’ Delhi unit chief Sheila Dikshit said there is unanimity in the party against an alliance with the AAP for Lok Sabha elections in Delhi.

Addressing a public meeting in the national capital’s Mustafabad area, Kejriwal said he had tried persuading the Congress to forge an alliance, but “it did not understand”. “Congress [candidates] will lose their deposits in Delhi in Lok Sabha elections,” Kejriwal claimed, according to PTI. “Vote for the AAP in Delhi because only it can defeat the Bharatiya Janata Party in Lok Sabha elections.”

The chief minister asked the people to make sure that the anti-BJP votes do not get split between the Congress and the AAP.

Dikshit’s announcement last week came amid reports that back-channel talks were on to put together a united alliance to fight the BJP. Several Opposition leaders, including West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, were reportedly urging the Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party to form an alliance.

Last month, Kejriwal had said his party was preparing to contest the Lok Sabha elections alone as the Congress has ruled out an alliance with it. He had earlier claimed he was “tired of trying to convince the Congress” for an alliance. But the next day, Sheila Dikshit claimed the Aam Aadmi Party had never approached her outfit for an alliance in the national Capital.