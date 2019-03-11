One of the Jaish-e-Mohammad militants killed in an encounter with security forces in Tral town of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday has been identified as a key conspirator of the recent Pulwama suicide attack, the state police said in a statement on Monday. Forty Central Reserve Police Force jawans were killed in the attack on February 14, which was claimed by the Jaish-e-Mohammad.

The militant involved in the attack was identified as Mudasir Ahmad Khan, a resident of Midoora Tral. “Pertinently the investigation so far conducted revealed that Mudasir was one of the key conspirators of the recent Pulwama NH [National Highway] convoy attack,” said the statement.

Mudasir was also involved in the planning and execution of an attack on a CRPF camp in Lethpora last year, according to police records.

On the basis of the incriminating material recovered from the site, the police said the other militant killed in the encounter was a Pakistani national, with the code-name Khalid. Both militants had several cases registered against them and were wanted by authorities for their complicity in a series of terror crimes, including attacks on security establishments and civilian atrocities, said the police.

The police said that the incriminating evidence recovered from the site, including arms and ammunition, were taken in the case records for further investigation and to probe the complicity of the two militants in other terror cases. A search in the area is still underway, they added.

On March 7, Indian security forces had killed a suspected Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorist in Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir. He was identified as a Pakistani called Anwar.