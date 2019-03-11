Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Monday hinted that there will be no alliance with the Aam Aadmi Party in Delhi for the Lok Sabha elections. Addressing booth level workers in the national Capital on Monday, Gandhi said the Congress “has to win all the seven seats” in Delhi.

Congress’ Delhi unit chief Sheila Dikshit had last week said that there is unanimity in the party against an alliance with the AAP for Lok Sabha elections in Delhi. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had claimed the Congress has refused an alliance with the AAP because it has a “secret understanding” with the Bharatiya Janata Party.

“I would like to tell the Congress booth workers that the party has to win all the seven seats in Delhi,” he said. “The booth level workers have to ensure it...you talk about it at the booths, talk about the chowkidaar [Narendra Modi], talk about the Aam Aadmi Party, and tell everyone that only the Congress can bring about a change in India and Delhi.”

Kejriwal on Saturday had called the Congress party arrogant and claimed its candidates would lose their deposits in the upcoming elections. He said he had tried persuading the Congress to forge an alliance, but that the party “did not understand”. “Vote for the AAP in Delhi because only it can defeat the Bharatiya Janata Party in Lok Sabha elections,” he said at a public meeting in Delhi’s Mustafabad area.

Kejriwal had earlier said he was “tired of trying to convince the Congress” for an alliance. But, Sheila Dikshit claimed the Aam Aadmi Party had never approached her outfit for an alliance in the national Capital.