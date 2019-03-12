India and the United States on Monday agreed that Pakistan must take “concerted action” to dismantle terror infrastructure and deny safe haven to terror organisations. This was decided in a meeting between Indian Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale and US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in Washington, DC, PTI reported.

“They also agreed that those who support or abet terrorism in any form should be held accountable,” a statement issued after the meeting read.

Gokhale had arrived in the United States on Sunday for the bilateral Foreign Office Consultation and Strategic Security Dialogue on Sunday, with Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs David Hale and Under Secretary of State for Arms Control and International Security Andrea Thompson, in addition to Pompeo. At the meeting, both Gokhale and Pompeo expressed satisfaction over the progress of the India-US Strategic Partnership since the first 2+2 ministerial meeting in September last year.

The Indian foreign secretary also conveyed Pompeo has “appreciation” for the “firm support from the US in the aftermath of the terrorist attack in Pulwama in Jammu and Kashmir”, the Hindustan Times reported. Forty jawans of the Central Reserve Police Forces were killed in the attack on February 14.

Gokhale will meet David Hale and Andrea Thompson between March 11 and March 16.