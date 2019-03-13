The big news: India grounds all Boeing 737 Max 8 jets, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: The Bhim Army chief was detained after allegedly violating the code of conduct, and Priyanka Gandhi addressed her first poll rally in Gujarat.
A look at the headlines right now:
- India grounds Boeing 737 Max 8 planes after Ethiopian Airlines crash: The European Union also closed its airspace as more countries, including the UK, Singapore, Malaysia and Germany, continued to ban the planes from operating.
- Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad detained for allegedly violating code of conduct: Student leaders present with Azad claimed the authorities had cancelled the rally since he had challenged the ‘saffron regime’ in the state.
- Priyanka Gandhi takes on Modi in first election speech, tells voters their ‘vote is a weapon’: The Congress Working Committee accused PM Narendra Modi of exploiting the issue of national security to divert attention from his failures, while Patidar activist leader Hardik Patel joined the Congress in Ahmedabad.
- Pollachi serial sexual assault and blackmail case transferred to CB-CID:The four accused have been booked under the Goondas Act, the police said.
- Reservation to economically weak among upper castes is to bring social equality, Centre tells SC: The Bharatiya Janata Party-led government said the amendment does not violate the structure of the Constitution or the Supreme Court’s order on reservation.
- Former RBI governor Raghuram Rajan says capitalism is ‘under serious threat’: Rajan said governments cannot afford to factor in social inequality when planning economic policies.
- ‘Vehicles cause more pollution than firecrackers,’ says Supreme Court: The court added that banning fireworks will generate unemployment.
- Expelled Trinamool Congress legislator Anupam Hazra, two sitting MLAs join BJP: Hazra, an MP from Bolpur in West Bengal, was expelled for anti-party activities on January 9.
- ‘Manmohan Singh was never a candidate for Amritsar Lok Sabha seat’, says Punjab CM: Amarinder Singh said the former prime minister had told the Congress long ago that he is not interested in contesting the elections.
- Retail inflation rises to 2.57% in February, surges for the first time in four months: Industrial production slipped to 1.7% in January from December’s 2.4%.