A look at the headlines right now:

China again blocks move to blacklist Masood Azhar at UN Security Council: After the Pulwama attack, the US, UK and France had moved a new proposal to blacklist the Jaish-e-Mohammad chief at the UNSC. UK Parliament votes to reject leaving EU without a Brexit deal: The 312-308 vote has paved the way for a possible delay in the implementation of Brexit. US joins other nations to ground Boeing 737 Max aircraft: The Federal Aviation Administration of the US issued an emergency order grounding 737 Max 8 and MAX 9 aircraft until further notice. Facebook and Instagram continue to be down for some users across the globe: Reports said it was the “most severe outage” in Facebook’s history. ‘Arrested activists were mobilising Dalits to overthrow Centre,’ claim police in Bhima Koregaon case: The police said the coup was planned by the Communist Party of India (Maoist). Seven killed, including five students, in shooting at São Paulo school in Brazil: Two gunmen opened fire at an elementary school before killing themselves. Children killed as building housing a school collapses in Nigeria’s Lagos: Rescue personnel have pulled out several children from the debris. Donald Trump’s former campaign manager’s prison sentence extended by 43 months: On March 7, Paul Manafort was sentenced to 47 months in prison on Thursday for tax crimes and bank fraud. Journalist and author Raghu Karnad wins $165,000 Windham-Campbell Prize: Karnad won the prize in the non-fiction category for his book, ‘Farthest Field’, about India’s role in World War II. Raj Babbar, Priya Dutt and Savitri Bai Phule on Congress’ second list: Kisan Congress chief Nana Patole, who joined the Congress from the BJP in January 2018, will be the party’s Nagpur candidate.