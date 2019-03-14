Bharatiya Janata Party MP from Bihar Shatrughan Sinha on Thursday attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, calling for a “new, better leadership to take over” before the “government changes”.

“Don’t you think it’s high time and the right time, before the government changes, that a new, better leadership takes over?” he tweeted, indirectly addressing Modi. “And you should come out with all your black, white and grey sides?”

Sinha said that the prime minister had announced 150 projects in different parts of the country over the last month. “Technically speaking it may not be against the [model] code of conduct, but certainly it seems to be too little and too late ‘jumlas’,” he said. “Still, wishing you all the best in spite of your looking London and talking Tokyo attitude, and your shoot and scoot behaviour. Jai Hind!”

Don't you think it's high time & the right time, before the Govt changes, that a new, better leadership takes over. And you should come out with all your black, white & grey sides? In the last week/month of your term, you have announced 150 projects in UP, Benares & other parts — Shatrughan Sinha (@ShatruganSinha) March 14, 2019

On Wednesday, the rebel BJP leader had said that Modi has not addressed a single press conference in his five years as the prime minister. “Now that [Lok Sabha election] dates have been announced, Sir, ab toh kum se kum, ek press conference kar dijiye [at least now, address a press conference],” he said. “A free and fair session, not choreographed, researched or rehearsed.” Sinha claimed Modi will go down in history as the only prime minister of a democratic country who hasn’t held a single question-and-answer session in his tenure.

democratic world who hasn't had a single Q & A session during his tenure. — Shatrughan Sinha (@ShatruganSinha) March 13, 2019

On March 3, Sinha had said he will once again contest the Lok Sabha elections from Patna Sahib constituency, no matter what the circumstances. “Whatever the situation, location would be same,” Sinha told PTI. In February, after Sinha praised Modi for the Patna Metro rail project, BJP’s Bihar unit chief Nityanand Rai said making a “U-turn” would not guarantee a party ticket to him in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Sinha has repeatedly criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi, party president Amit Shah and has made appearances at public functions organised by Opposition leaders, including at a rally organised by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.