The big news: New Zealand mosque attack suspect charged with murder, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: The Bhim Army chief will contest against Modi in Varanasi, and Mumbai Police says city BMC was responsible for foot overbridge collapse.
A look at the headlines right now:
- 28-year-old Australian man charged with murder for New Zealand shooting: Nine Indians were reported missing after shootings at two mosques in Christchurch, says envoy in New Zealand.
- Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad to contest Lok Sabha election from Narendra Modi’s Varanasi: Azad’s ‘Hunkar rally’ culminated at New Delhi’s Jantar Mantar on Friday.
- Mumbai Police blame BMC for bridge collapse, say Railways is not responsible: The bridge was declared ‘fit to use’ in a structure audit report submitted six months ago by the municipal corporation.
- Plea asks SC for court-monitored probe, hearing outside Tamil Nadu in Pollachi sexual assault case: The Madras High Court asked the administration to ensure that all the videos of the crimes in the case are deleted.
- Former Meghalaya CM Mukul Sangma named in Congress’ third list of candidates: All India Mahila Congress chief Sushmita Dev has been fielded from Silchar.
- Electoral bonds will ensure transparency and accountability, Centre tells Supreme Court: The government made the remarks in an affidavit filed in response to a petition filed by CPI(M) leader Sitaram Yechury.
- Shashi Tharoor files defamation cases against Ravi Shankar Prasad and Kerala state BJP chief: Since BJP leaders had no track record or achievements, they were trying to run ‘a campaign of character assassination’, Tharoor alleged.
- Chandrababu Naidu orders probe after YSR Congress Party leader found dead at home: The YSR Congress Party has demanded a CBI probe into the death of former minister YS Vivekananda Reddy.
- ‘It will be an honour to go back to the Congress,’ says AAP MLA Alka Lamba: Lamba said she had spent two decades in the Congress before joining the Aam Aadmi Party in 2013.
- Dalit girl’s beheaded body found in Madhya Pradesh’s Sagar district, police begin investigation: The girl’s family claimed she did not return home from school on Wednesday. The next day, the police found her headless body close to her village in Banda.