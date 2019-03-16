A look at the headlines right now:

28-year-old Australian man charged with murder for New Zealand shooting: Nine Indians were reported missing after shootings at two mosques in Christchurch, says envoy in New Zealand. Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad to contest Lok Sabha election from Narendra Modi’s Varanasi: Azad’s ‘Hunkar rally’ culminated at New Delhi’s Jantar Mantar on Friday. Mumbai Police blame BMC for bridge collapse, say Railways is not responsible: The bridge was declared ‘fit to use’ in a structure audit report submitted six months ago by the municipal corporation. Plea asks SC for court-monitored probe, hearing outside Tamil Nadu in Pollachi sexual assault case: The Madras High Court asked the administration to ensure that all the videos of the crimes in the case are deleted. Former Meghalaya CM Mukul Sangma named in Congress’ third list of candidates: All India Mahila Congress chief Sushmita Dev has been fielded from Silchar. Electoral bonds will ensure transparency and accountability, Centre tells Supreme Court: The government made the remarks in an affidavit filed in response to a petition filed by CPI(M) leader Sitaram Yechury. Shashi Tharoor files defamation cases against Ravi Shankar Prasad and Kerala state BJP chief: Since BJP leaders had no track record or achievements, they were trying to run ‘a campaign of character assassination’, Tharoor alleged. Chandrababu Naidu orders probe after YSR Congress Party leader found dead at home: The YSR Congress Party has demanded a CBI probe into the death of former minister YS Vivekananda Reddy. ‘It will be an honour to go back to the Congress,’ says AAP MLA Alka Lamba: Lamba said she had spent two decades in the Congress before joining the Aam Aadmi Party in 2013. Dalit girl’s beheaded body found in Madhya Pradesh’s Sagar district, police begin investigation: The girl’s family claimed she did not return home from school on Wednesday. The next day, the police found her headless body close to her village in Banda.