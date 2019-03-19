A look at the headlines right now:

BJP’s Pramod Sawant sworn in as Goa chief minister past midnight: Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party MLA Sudin Dhavalikar and Goa Forward Party chief Vijai Sardesai took charge as deputy chief ministers. One of the seven Indians abducted in Afghanistan in May 2018 has returned, says Centre: The Indian engineers were working on a construction project in Baghlan province when they were abducted on May 6, 2018. Acid attacks are heartless and do not deserve clemency, says Supreme Court: The court described the attack as the ‘darkest day’ of the woman’s life. Owner of firm arrested for ‘irresponsible’ structural audit of Mumbai foot overbridge that collapsed: The police said they have taken statements from BMC officials and are investigating the matter. Mukesh Ambani helps brother Anil pay Ericsson dues and avoid jail term: The Anil Ambani-led Reliance Communications said it had made a payment of Rs 550 crore and interest thereon to Ericsson. Warner Bros chief Kevin Tsujihara quits after sexual misconduct scandal, says report: Kevin Tsujihara was accused of using his position as chairman and CEO of the Hollywood studio to get roles for actress Charlotte Kirk. Protestor, one security personnel killed during clash outside Vedanta’s aluminium unit in Odisha: Reports said prohibitory orders were imposed outside the Lanjigarh unit following the clash. CRPF jawan killed, 5 others injured during Maoist ambush in Dantewada in Chhattisgarh, say reports: The Maoists detonated an improvised explosive device and opened fire on a CRPF and state police team in Aranpur ‘Only the rich have chowkidar’, Priyanka Gandhi says about BJP’s campaign: The Congress general secretary kicked off her party’s campaign in Uttar Pradesh for the upcoming General Elections. Whale starves to death in Philippines, 40 kg plastic trash found in stomach, say activists: ‘Forty kilos of plastic bags, including 16 rice sacks, 4 banana plantation style bags and multiple shopping bags’ were found in the whale’s stomach.