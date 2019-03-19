The big news: Pramod Sawant succeeds Manohar Parrikar as Goa CM, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: One of the seven Indians abducted in Afghanistan in May returned to the country, and acid attacks are heartless, the Supreme Court said.
A look at the headlines right now:
- BJP’s Pramod Sawant sworn in as Goa chief minister past midnight: Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party MLA Sudin Dhavalikar and Goa Forward Party chief Vijai Sardesai took charge as deputy chief ministers.
- One of the seven Indians abducted in Afghanistan in May 2018 has returned, says Centre: The Indian engineers were working on a construction project in Baghlan province when they were abducted on May 6, 2018.
- Acid attacks are heartless and do not deserve clemency, says Supreme Court: The court described the attack as the ‘darkest day’ of the woman’s life.
- Owner of firm arrested for ‘irresponsible’ structural audit of Mumbai foot overbridge that collapsed: The police said they have taken statements from BMC officials and are investigating the matter.
- Mukesh Ambani helps brother Anil pay Ericsson dues and avoid jail term: The Anil Ambani-led Reliance Communications said it had made a payment of Rs 550 crore and interest thereon to Ericsson.
- Warner Bros chief Kevin Tsujihara quits after sexual misconduct scandal, says report: Kevin Tsujihara was accused of using his position as chairman and CEO of the Hollywood studio to get roles for actress Charlotte Kirk.
- Protestor, one security personnel killed during clash outside Vedanta’s aluminium unit in Odisha: Reports said prohibitory orders were imposed outside the Lanjigarh unit following the clash.
- CRPF jawan killed, 5 others injured during Maoist ambush in Dantewada in Chhattisgarh, say reports: The Maoists detonated an improvised explosive device and opened fire on a CRPF and state police team in Aranpur
- ‘Only the rich have chowkidar’, Priyanka Gandhi says about BJP’s campaign: The Congress general secretary kicked off her party’s campaign in Uttar Pradesh for the upcoming General Elections.
- Whale starves to death in Philippines, 40 kg plastic trash found in stomach, say activists: ‘Forty kilos of plastic bags, including 16 rice sacks, 4 banana plantation style bags and multiple shopping bags’ were found in the whale’s stomach.