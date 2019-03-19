After recently rejecting an alliance with the ruling Aam Aadmi Party, the Congress is reconsidering a tie-up for the Lok Sabha polls, Congress leader PC Chacko told PTI. The All India Congress Committee general secretary in Delhi said he is discussing the possibility of an alliance with Congress leaders and that party President Rahul Gandhi will take a decision soon.

Chacko’s statement follows Delhi Congress President Sheila Dikshit’s announcement on March 5 in which she had ruled out the possibility of an alliance.

“The Congress Working Committee has decided to align with like-minded parties across the country to defeat the Bharatiya Janata Party in Lok Sabha elections,” Chacko said. “I hope Delhi Congress leaders also go by this sentiment and decide on an alliance with AAP.” Chacko claimed several party leaders had written to Gandhi expressing their wish for an alliance with the Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP.

The Lok Sabha election is scheduled for May 12 in Delhi.

On March 9, Kejriwal had called the Congress party arrogant and claimed its candidates would lose their deposits in the upcoming elections. He claimed he had tried persuading the Congress to forge an alliance, but that the party “did not understand”.

On March 11, Rahul Gandhi had told Congress workers that the party has to win all the seven seats in Delhi, implying there would be no tie-up.

The Aam Aadmi Party has announced its candidates for all seven seats in the Capital.