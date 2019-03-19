A look at the headlines right now:

Goa Assembly floor test scheduled for Wednesday, says new CM Pramod Sawant: A delegation of the Goa Congress had staked claim to form the government on Monday. Only 41 Jet Airways aircraft available for operations, further attrition possible, says DGCA: The aviation safety regulator asked the airline to ensure that passengers get timely communication, compensation, and refunds. Congress calls prime minister, BJP leaders ‘Modi baba and 40 thieves’, claims they have fooled people of India: Ridiculing the #MainBhiChowkidar campaign, Randeep Surjewala claimed that the propaganda-obsessed government needs constant ‘branding’ to hide its failures. Samajwadi Party announces alliance with Bahujan Samaj Party in Maharashtra for Lok Sabha elections: The two parties will contest all 48 seats in the state. Delhi BJP seeks action against AAP for allegedly violating code of conduct for Lok Sabha polls: The party said AAP had either not taken permission from the Election Commission or misused the permit by burning the BJP’s 2014 manifesto. ED attaches 13 assets in terror financing case against Hizbul Mujahideen chief Syed Salahuddin: The properties, worth Rs 1.22 crore, are located in Jammu and Kashmir, the agency said. CPI(M) announces candidates for 13 more seats in West Bengal, leaves four constituencies for Congress: Left Front Chairperson Biman Bose said the total list of 38 candidates can be altered if the Congress responds by Wednesday evening. Dalai Lama asserts his successor may be found in India, says Reuters: But the Tibetan spiritual leader added that a successor chosen by China will not be trusted or respected. Madras HC seeks Tamil Nadu’s response to plea for court-monitored probe into Pollachi sexual assault: The petition said the Tamil Nadu government had mishandled the case, preventing other victims of sexual assault from approaching the police. Haryana minister asks Congress leaders to add ‘Pappu’ to their names in response to #MainBhiChowkidar campaign: Haryana Sports Minister Anil Vij was one of the several BJP leaders who prefixed ‘chowkidar’, or watchman, to their Twitter handles.