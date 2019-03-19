The big news: Goa CM Pramod Sawant says floor test to be held on Wednesday, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: The DGCA said 41 Jet Airways aircraft were available for operations, and the Congress claimed ‘Modi baba and 40 thieves’ fooled Indians.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Goa Assembly floor test scheduled for Wednesday, says new CM Pramod Sawant: A delegation of the Goa Congress had staked claim to form the government on Monday.
- Only 41 Jet Airways aircraft available for operations, further attrition possible, says DGCA: The aviation safety regulator asked the airline to ensure that passengers get timely communication, compensation, and refunds.
- Congress calls prime minister, BJP leaders ‘Modi baba and 40 thieves’, claims they have fooled people of India: Ridiculing the #MainBhiChowkidar campaign, Randeep Surjewala claimed that the propaganda-obsessed government needs constant ‘branding’ to hide its failures.
- Samajwadi Party announces alliance with Bahujan Samaj Party in Maharashtra for Lok Sabha elections: The two parties will contest all 48 seats in the state.
- Delhi BJP seeks action against AAP for allegedly violating code of conduct for Lok Sabha polls: The party said AAP had either not taken permission from the Election Commission or misused the permit by burning the BJP’s 2014 manifesto.
- ED attaches 13 assets in terror financing case against Hizbul Mujahideen chief Syed Salahuddin: The properties, worth Rs 1.22 crore, are located in Jammu and Kashmir, the agency said.
- CPI(M) announces candidates for 13 more seats in West Bengal, leaves four constituencies for Congress: Left Front Chairperson Biman Bose said the total list of 38 candidates can be altered if the Congress responds by Wednesday evening.
- Dalai Lama asserts his successor may be found in India, says Reuters: But the Tibetan spiritual leader added that a successor chosen by China will not be trusted or respected.
- Madras HC seeks Tamil Nadu’s response to plea for court-monitored probe into Pollachi sexual assault: The petition said the Tamil Nadu government had mishandled the case, preventing other victims of sexual assault from approaching the police.
- Haryana minister asks Congress leaders to add ‘Pappu’ to their names in response to #MainBhiChowkidar campaign: Haryana Sports Minister Anil Vij was one of the several BJP leaders who prefixed ‘chowkidar’, or watchman, to their Twitter handles.