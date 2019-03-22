A look at the headlines right now:

BJP releases first candidate list, Amit Shah to contest from LK Advani’s Gandhinagar: Smriti Irani will contest against Rahul Gandhi in Amethi a second time. Pakistan minister says acquittal of accused in Samjhauta Express blast has ‘shaken people’: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said Pakistan condemned the ‘Indian version of sham justice’. Jet Airways pilots write to PM about salary dues, say their stress ‘can easily compromise safety’: The National Aviators Guild pointed out that the salary payment has been erratic for the last seven months. US State Department flags Amit Shah’s description of Bangladeshi immigrants as ‘termites’: Secretary of State Mike Pompeo released the Country Reports on Human Rights Practices for 2018 on March 13. Arun Jaitley claims ‘three fake campaigns’ by the Opposition were exposed in a single day: The finance minister was referring to the verdict in the Samjhauta Express blasts case, a conviction in the Godhra train fire incident, and Nirav Modi’s arrest. Mob beats up Nigerian man on street for allegedly attacking traffic policeman: The police have filed a case against the man and ordered an inquiry into the mob violence. Kerala court summons journalist Arnab Goswami for alleged remarks against people of state: The petitioner alleged that Goswami called the people of Kerala ‘shameless’ during a debate on the floods last year. Minor boy held hostage in Bandipora, gunfight between militants and security forces under way: In Baramulla’s Sopore, two police personnel sustained injuries in a gunfight. ‘Soldiers were killed for votes,’ claims Samajwadi Party’s Ram Gopal Yadav: He said the incident will be investigated when the government changes, and prominent people will be caught. Chuddies, bigsie, sitooterie — Oxford English Dictionary adds 650 new words and phrases:The Indian word for underpants became popular in the mid-1990s in the UK when it was used in the British-Asian comedy series ‘Goodness Gracious Me’ on BBC.