A look at the headlines right now:

  1. BJP releases first candidate list, Amit Shah to contest from LK Advani’s Gandhinagar: Smriti Irani will contest against Rahul Gandhi in Amethi a second time.
  2. Pakistan minister says acquittal of accused in Samjhauta Express blast has ‘shaken people’: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said Pakistan condemned the ‘Indian version of sham justice’.
  3. Jet Airways pilots write to PM about salary dues, say their stress ‘can easily compromise safety’: The National Aviators Guild pointed out that the salary payment has been erratic for the last seven months.  
  4. US State Department flags Amit Shah’s description of Bangladeshi immigrants as ‘termites’: Secretary of State Mike Pompeo released the Country Reports on Human Rights Practices for 2018 on March 13.
  5. Arun Jaitley claims ‘three fake campaigns’ by the Opposition were exposed in a single day: The finance minister was referring to the verdict in the Samjhauta Express blasts case, a conviction in the Godhra train fire incident, and Nirav Modi’s arrest.
  6. Mob beats up Nigerian man on street for allegedly attacking traffic policeman: The police have filed a case against the man and ordered an inquiry into the mob violence.
  7. Kerala court summons journalist Arnab Goswami for alleged remarks against people of state: The petitioner alleged that Goswami called the people of Kerala ‘shameless’ during a debate on the floods last year.
  8. Minor boy held hostage in Bandipora, gunfight between militants and security forces under way: In Baramulla’s Sopore, two police personnel sustained injuries in a gunfight.
  9. ‘Soldiers were killed for votes,’ claims Samajwadi Party’s Ram Gopal Yadav: He said the incident will be investigated when the government changes, and prominent people will be caught.  
  10. Chuddies, bigsie, sitooterie — Oxford English Dictionary adds 650 new words and phrases:The Indian word for underpants became popular in the mid-1990s in the UK when it was used in the British-Asian comedy series ‘Goodness Gracious Me’ on BBC.