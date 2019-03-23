Election watch: BJP names 36 more candidates, Sambit Patra to contest from Puri
All of today’s Lok Sabha poll campaign updates, as they happen.
India's General Elections are on from April 11 through May 19 over seven phases, with counting slated for May 23.
The Bharatiya Janata Party has released its third list of candidates for the Lok Sabha elections with 36 names. Party spokesperson Sambit Patra will contest the election from Odisha’s Puri constituency.
On Friday, the Congress sought an independent inquiry into the allegations made in a report in The Caravan, which claimed that central BJP leaders, judges and advocates were paid more than Rs 1,800 crore by Karnataka state chief BS Yeddyurappa. Yeddyurappa has denied the allegations.
Meanwhile, Congress chief Rahul Gandhi will launch his party’s Lok Sabha election campaign in West Bengal on Saturday.
Live updates
10.50 am: The Assam unit of National People’s Party declares its first list of five candidates, reports ANI.
10.48 am: A surveillance team of the Election Commission recovers Rs 27 lakh in cash from a car during checking on the Dehradun-Rishikesh highway in Uttarakhand, reports ANI.
10.02 am: Danish Ali, who joined the Bahujan Samaj Party last week, will contest the election from Amroha in Uttar Pradesh, according to The Indian Express. The party named 11 candidates on Friday.
Ali had left the Janata Dal (Secular) on March 16. JD(S) leader and Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy had then said Ali had joined the BSP with his consent “in a purely political arrangement between the two parties”.
10 am: On Friday, the Indian Statistical Institute submitted a report to the Election Commission on the number of paper trail machine slips that should be matched with EVM results to enhance voters’ confidence, reports PTI.
9.55 am: The Congress released its seventh list of candidates early on Saturday. The list has 35 candidates. The party left one seat in Jammu and Kashmir for the National Conference.
9.50 am: Congress chief Rahul Gandhi will launch his party’s Lok Sabha campaign in West Bengal on Saturday. Before that, he will be in Purnea in Bihar to address the “Jan Bhawna Rally” at 12.30 pm, his party said.
9.35 am: The Bharatiya Janata Party has released its third list of candidates with 36 names. The party had earlier named 184 candidates in its first list and one in the second on Thursday. Party spokesperson Sambit Patra is on the latest list, and he will contest the election from Odisha’s Puri constituency.
9.30 am: Here are the top updates from Friday.
- A report in The Caravan alleged that central BJP leaders, judges and advocates were paid more than Rs 1,800 crore by Karnataka state chief BS Yeddyurappa. The Congress sought an independent inquiry into the allegations. Yeddyurappa claimed the allegations were false and threatened to file a defamation case.
- The BJP’s Central Election Committee, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, met at the party headquarters in Delhi to decide on the next list of candidates. The list was released in the early hours of Saturday.
- The Congress and the Rashtriya Janata Dal announced their seat-sharing arrangement in Bihar. While Lalu Prasad Yadav’s RJD will contest in 20 seats, Congress will field candidates in nine and alliance partner Rashtriya Lok Samta Party in five.
- Former Indian cricketer Gautam Gambhir joined the Bharatiya Janata Party.
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi claimed the Opposition insults security forces time and again, in response to Indian Overseas Congress chief Sam Pitroda’s comments on the Balakot air strike. The prime minister said the Opposition is the “natural habitat of terror apologists” and those who question armed forces.