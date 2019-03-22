Election watch: Congress attacks BJP for replacing LK Advani with Amit Shah in Gandhinagar
All of today’s Lok Sabha poll campaign updates, as they happen.
India’s General Elections are on from April 11 through May 19 over seven phases, with counting slated for May 23. For the full schedule click here, and to subscribe to our newsletter about the elections, click here.
The Bharatiya Janata Party on Thursday released its first list of 184 candidates for the Lok Sabha elections. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will contest from Varanasi, while party chief Amit Shah contest from Gujarat’s capital Gandhinagar.
This is the first time Shah will contest the Lok Sabha polls. Gandhinagar is BJP veteran leader LK Advani’s seat.
Union minister Smriti Irani will contest against Congress chief Rahul Gandhi from Amethi in Uttar Pradesh.
Live updates
10.55 am: Telangana Rashtra Samithi announces candidates for all 17 Lok Sabha seats in Telangana. Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao will not contest the elections.
10.49 am: Congress MP PL Punia says an “arrogant person” like Amit Shah has taken the place of a stalwart like LK Advani, reports ANI. “The public knows it’s all about where the shift has taken place and how the whole party has gone under the grip of one person,” he says.
Shah was fielded from Advani’s constituency, Gandhinagar in Gujarat.
10.45 am: The Election Commission files a case against actor-turned-politician Prakash Raj for allegedly violating the Mode Code of Conduct. The independent candidate from Bengaluru has been accused of campaigning at a public meeting.
10.38 am: The Grand Alliance of Opposition parties in Bihar is expected to announce the seat-sharing arrangement in the state on Friday. The state has 40 Lok Sabha seats.
The grand alliance in the state comprises the Rashtriya Janata Dal, Congress, Rashtriya Lok Samta Party, Hindustani Awam Morcha, Loktantrik Janata Dal and Vikasshil Insan Party.
9.45 am: A group of BJP workers protest at the party office in Cooch Behar in West Bengal after Nisith Pramanik, who recently joined the party, was given a ticket to contest from the parliamentary constituency, reports ANI.
9.40 am: In Tamil Nadu, Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam led by TTV Dhinakaran releases second list of nine candidates, reports ANI.
9.37 am: Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala says senior BJP leader LK Advani’s seat was ‘snatched’ from him. “When PM Narendra Modi cannot respect Lal Krishna Advani, how will he respect the wishes of the people?” he says on Twitter.
Also read: LK Advani’s seat ‘snatched’, says Congress on BJP first list of candidates
8.50 am: Union Minister of Textiles Smriti Irani to contest against Congress President Rahul Gandhi from Amethi in Uttar Pradesh.
Also read: 6 sitting MPs dropped from Uttar Pradesh including Union minister Krishna Raj
8.45 am: The Congress has criticised the BJP’s decision to field Amit Shah from veteran leader LK Advani’s seat, Gandhinagar.
8.35 am: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot says the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh has a hold on the government that is “extra-constitutional”, ANI reports.
8.30 am: Here are the top updates from Thursday:
- The Bharatiya Janata Party released its first list of 184 candidates for the Lok Sabha elections.
- Finance Minister Arun Jaitley claims ‘three fake campaigns’ by the Opposition were exposed in a single day.
- Samajwadi Party’s Ram Gopal Yadav claimed paramilitary personnel who died in the Pulwama terror attack last month were “killed for votes”.
- The Aam Aadmi Party issued an advisory for journalists ahead of elections, which drew criticism from the BJP and Congress.
- The Election Commission issued notices to two Trinamool leaders for allegedly violating the code of conduct.