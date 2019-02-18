The West Bengal government and police on Monday rejected in the Supreme Court allegations made by the Central Bureau of Investigation that they obstructed the inquiry into the Saradha chit fund scam. The West Bengal Police alleged that the CBI forcibly tried to enter Kolkata Commissioner of Police Rajeev Kumar’s office residence on February 3 without valid papers, PTI reported.

West Bengal Chief Secretary Malay Kumar De, Director General of Police Virendra Kumar and Kolkata police chief Rajeev Kumar filed separate affidavits in the Supreme Court on the contempt petition the CBI has filed. The agency has accused the officers of tampering with the evidence into the scam, and not complying with the Supreme Court’s directives in the case.

The three officers tendered an “unconditional and unambiguous apology” for alleged disobedience of the court. However, the counsels for all three defendants refuted the agency’s claim that it was obstructed in the Saradha scam probe. The officers also opposed the CBI’s contempt petition.

Virendra Kumar backed Rajeev Kumar’s contention in his affidavit that the CBI forcibly tried to enter his residence on February 3. Rajeev Kumar added that he has never been in direct possession of evidence, material or documents related to the Saradha scam.

The three officers also claimed that no police officials were present at Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s dharna against the Centre and CBI earlier this month.

The investigation agency had questioned Rajeev Kumar on February 9 and 10, after the court said he must cooperate with the inquiry.