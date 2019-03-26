Indian stock markets closed over 1% higher on Tuesday to break a two-day losing streak, lifted by foreign fund inflows and positive global cues, PTI reported. The BSE Sensex jumped about 425 points since Monday to close at 38,233.41, while the National Stock Exchange’s Nifty 50 gained 129 points to close at 11,483.25.

The Sensex had lost over 575 points in the previous two sessions.

The top four gainers on both the Sensex and the Nifty 50 were NTPC, State Bank of India, Vedanta and Reliance Industries. The biggest losers on the Sensex were Infosys, ITC, Larsen & Toubro, Tata Consultancy Services and Bajaj Auto. On the Nifty 50, Tech Mahindra, Indian Oil Corporation, UPL, Infosys and Wipro led the losses.

The rupee gained 11 paise to close at 68.85 against the dollar.