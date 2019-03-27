The big news: BJP’s ally in Goa merges legislative wing with party, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: BJP dropped Murli Manohar Joshi from Kanpur seat, and Imran Khan said India-Pakistan relations will be tense till Lok Sabha elections are over.
A look at the headlines right now:
- BJP’s strength in Goa Assembly up to 14 after two MLAs from Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party join: Manohar Ajgaonkar and Deepak Pauskar joined the party early on Wednesday morning.
- Murli Manohar Joshi dropped on Kanpur seat in BJP’s new list of candidates,Maneka and Varun Gandhi’s seats swapped: The party named Jaya Prada as its candidate from Rampur in its 10th list.
- Relations with India will be tense till Lok Sabha elections are over, says Pakistan PM Imran Khan: He claimed Prime Minister Narendra Modi was trying to cash in on an anti-Pakistan narrative during his election campaign.
- ‘It is an insult to LK Advani,’ says Mamata Banerjee on BJP dropping veteran leader from Gandhinagar: The West Bengal chief minister said Advani and former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee were the the pillars of the BJP.
- Jet Airways assures Centre that it will not ground any more aircraft, says Civil Aviation Ministry: Civil Aviation Secretary Pradeep Singh Kharola said the airline has promised to increase its seat capacity too.
- BJP points out contradictory details given by Congress on income scheme: Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala said the scheme will not be a ‘top-up’ to beneficiaries’ incomes, as Rahul Gandhi had seemed to say the previous day.
- Plan to restrict PhDs to areas of national importance is against national interest, says academic: The HRD ministry has distanced itself from the order issued by the Central University of Kerala and said it had not issued any such directive.
- Delhi court issues non-bailable warrants against Uphaar tragedy accused for tampering of evidence: The court was hearing a petition filed by Neelam Krishnamoorthy, whose two children died in the fire.
- Shatrughan Sinha will join Congress on Thursday, claims party leader: Congress leader Akhilesh Prasad Singh said that the BJP leader will get a Lok Sabha election ticket from his current constituency Patna Sahib.
- Raghuram Rajan raises questions about India’s growth rate, calls for impartial body to clean up data: The former RBI governor said he is ‘in the camp that has no idea what the statistics are at this point’.