A look at the headlines right now:

BJP’s strength in Goa Assembly up to 14 after two MLAs from Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party join: Manohar Ajgaonkar and Deepak Pauskar joined the party early on Wednesday morning. Murli Manohar Joshi dropped on Kanpur seat in BJP’s new list of candidates,Maneka and Varun Gandhi’s seats swapped: The party named Jaya Prada as its candidate from Rampur in its 10th list. Relations with India will be tense till Lok Sabha elections are over, says Pakistan PM Imran Khan: He claimed Prime Minister Narendra Modi was trying to cash in on an anti-Pakistan narrative during his election campaign. ‘It is an insult to LK Advani,’ says Mamata Banerjee on BJP dropping veteran leader from Gandhinagar: The West Bengal chief minister said Advani and former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee were the the pillars of the BJP. Jet Airways assures Centre that it will not ground any more aircraft, says Civil Aviation Ministry: Civil Aviation Secretary Pradeep Singh Kharola said the airline has promised to increase its seat capacity too. BJP points out contradictory details given by Congress on income scheme: Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala said the scheme will not be a ‘top-up’ to beneficiaries’ incomes, as Rahul Gandhi had seemed to say the previous day. Plan to restrict PhDs to areas of national importance is against national interest, says academic: The HRD ministry has distanced itself from the order issued by the Central University of Kerala and said it had not issued any such directive. Delhi court issues non-bailable warrants against Uphaar tragedy accused for tampering of evidence: The court was hearing a petition filed by Neelam Krishnamoorthy, whose two children died in the fire. Shatrughan Sinha will join Congress on Thursday, claims party leader: Congress leader Akhilesh Prasad Singh said that the BJP leader will get a Lok Sabha election ticket from his current constituency Patna Sahib. Raghuram Rajan raises questions about India’s growth rate, calls for impartial body to clean up data: The former RBI governor said he is ‘in the camp that has no idea what the statistics are at this point’.