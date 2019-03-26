Election watch: Congress moves poll panel to stall release of Narendra Modi biopic
The day’s Lok Sabha poll campaign updates, as they happened.
The Congress on Monday approached the Election Commission seeking to stall the release of a biopic of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The party claimed the content, timing and motive of the film PM Narendra Modi is political. The film will be released on April 5, a week before the elections begin on April 11.
The Congress announced an income support of Rs 72,000 per annum to the poorest 20% families of the country. The party’s chief, Rahul Gandhi, said dive crore families and 25 crore people will benefit from the scheme and the money will be directly transferred to their bank accounts.
Live updates
9.40 am: Union minister Nitin Gadkari says the BJP and its allies would win over 300 Lok Sabha seats in the elections. “The BJP would get at least 270 seats in the coming elections alone while our Sena-BJP alliance in Maharashtra would get around 40 seats out of 48,” he tells Hindustan Times.
He says this year he will win from Nagpur seat with five lakh margin. The Congress has fielded Nana Patole from the seat.
9.20 am: National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah criticises the BJP over Pulwama attack. “Before that strike in Balakot, it was temple, temple, temple. Who is talking of Ram today?” Abdullah says, according to ANI. “What they’re selling to people is that here is a man who is like Hanuman who can beat Pakistan. Has he beaten Pakistan? I don’t think so.”
He further says: “If 300 people have died [in Balakot air strike], would there not be an international cry as to what has happened? And anybody who questions this, he is anti-national, he is a Pakistani.”
9 am: BJP releases list of star campaigners for UP ahead of the elections. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, Nitin Gadkari, Arun Jaitley, Sushma Swaraj, Uma Bharti feature on the list of 40 star campaigners, ANI reports. LK Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi are missing from the list.
8.45 am: Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Haasan says he will campaign for the Trinamool Congress in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands.
8.40 am: Here are the top updates from Monday:
- The Congress urged the EC to stop the release of the biopic on Narendra Modi ahead of elections, said the film was politically motivated.
- The Congress promised Rs 72,000 a year for the poor as part of its minimum income scheme. The scheme, which the Congress promised to launch if it comes to power, will be called ‘Nyoonatam Aay Yojana’. Finance Minister Arun Jaitley called it a “bluff announcement”.
- The Supreme Court asked the Election Commission if it can increase the number of VVPAT machines. It asked the poll body to affidavit on whether they can increase the sample survey from one voting station in each Assembly segment in the polls.
- Former Prime Minister HD Devegowda filed his nomination for the Tumkur Lok Sabha constituency despite fissures in the coalition in the state.
- Milind Deora replaced Sanjay Nirupam as the chief of the Mumbai Congress, amid reports of infighting.
- Om Prakash Rajbhar of the Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party gave the BJP 24 hours to decide on the number of seats his party will contest as part of the alliance in the Lok Sabha polls.