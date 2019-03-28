Delhi’s Patiala House Court on Thursday reserved its order on businessman Robert Vadra’s anticipatory bail petition in a money laundering case until April 1, PTI reported. The court also extended his interim protection from arrest till that day.

Vadra is Congress President Rahul Gandhi’s brother-in-law and the husband of party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi.

The businessman’s counsel told Special judge Arvind Kumar that Vadra refuted all the claims against him in the case and that he had not misused the liberties granted to him.

Vadra is alleged to have used black money to buy real estate in the United Kingdom. He is also being investigated in the Bikaner land scam under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act. Vadra appeared before the Enforcement Directorate in Delhi several times for questioning last month.

On Monday, the Delhi High Court sought the Enforcement Directorate’s response on the maintainability of Vadra’s petition seeking to quash the money laundering case against him, PTI reported. The High Court had refused to interfere with anticipatory bail of Vadra as the matter is being heard in the Patiala House Court.