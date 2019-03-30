Tej Bahadur Yadav, the Border Security Force constable who in 2017 made videos of poor quality food served to troops, said on Saturday that he will contest the election against Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Varanasi constituency, PTI reported. Yadav was dismissed from the force after he had made the video.

The former jawan said he took the decision because he wants to eliminate corruption in the forces. He will contest the election as an independent candidate, he told reporters in Rewari, Haryana. “I had raised the issue of corruption but I was sacked,” Yadav said.

Yadav’s January 2017 video, about the watery dal and burnt rotis served to soldiers, was viewed more than 70 lakh times after it was shared on social media, prompting the Prime Minister’s Office to ask for a report. Yadav was dismissed after a court of inquiry found him guilty on charges of indiscipline for going public with his grievances.

In January 2018, Yadav’s son was found dead at his family home in Haryana.