Jammu and Kashmir will have to rethink ties with the Union if Article 370 is revoked, says Mehbooba Mufti: If the article is scrapped, the Centre’s ties with the state will be over, the former chief minister warned. BJP’s Bengaluru South candidate gets court order to bar media from publishing defamatory content: Tejasvi Surya filed a suit in the Bangalore civil city court after reports said there were allegations of sexual abuse against him. Samajwadi Party fields own candidate from Gorakhpur seat after Nishad Party exits alliance: Nishad Party chief Sanjay Nishad met Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Adityanath and state minister Siddharth Nath Singh. BSF jawan who was sacked for video of poor food will contest against Narendra Modi in Varanasi: The former soldier said he took the decision because he wants to eliminate corruption in the forces. Delhi court frames charges against 21 accused in Muzaffarpur shelter home case: The charges included were rape, sexual assault, criminal conspiracy, drugging of minors and criminal intimidation. ‘We have PM Modi, who is your leader?’ Uddhav Thackeray asks Opposition: The Shiv Sena chief said his party had resolved its differences with the BJP. Man of Indian origin dies after being stabbed in Germany, wife in hospital, says Sushma Swaraj: The Indian embassy is taking care of the couple’s two children, the minister said. Shashi Tharoor uses ‘squeamish’ in tweet about his visit to a fish market; CPI(M), BJP protest: BJP leader Kummanam Rajasekharan said the word insults fisherfolk. Facebook COO says company ‘exploring restrictions’ on live streaming video of New Zealand attack: Sheryl Sandberg said Facebook will strengthen rules for using the live feature and take steps to address hate on the platform. Only a foolish government will disclose a defence secret, says P Chidambaram on Mission Shakti: On Wednesday, India shot down a live satellite in space, becoming the fourth country to do so.