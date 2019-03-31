The big news: Mufti says J&K-Centre ties will end if Article 370 revoked, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: The BJP’s Bengaluru South candidate got a court order against media houses, and the Samajwadi Party fielded its own candidate in Gorakhpur.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Jammu and Kashmir will have to rethink ties with the Union if Article 370 is revoked, says Mehbooba Mufti: If the article is scrapped, the Centre’s ties with the state will be over, the former chief minister warned.
- BJP’s Bengaluru South candidate gets court order to bar media from publishing defamatory content: Tejasvi Surya filed a suit in the Bangalore civil city court after reports said there were allegations of sexual abuse against him.
- Samajwadi Party fields own candidate from Gorakhpur seat after Nishad Party exits alliance: Nishad Party chief Sanjay Nishad met Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Adityanath and state minister Siddharth Nath Singh.
- BSF jawan who was sacked for video of poor food will contest against Narendra Modi in Varanasi: The former soldier said he took the decision because he wants to eliminate corruption in the forces.
- Delhi court frames charges against 21 accused in Muzaffarpur shelter home case: The charges included were rape, sexual assault, criminal conspiracy, drugging of minors and criminal intimidation.
- ‘We have PM Modi, who is your leader?’ Uddhav Thackeray asks Opposition: The Shiv Sena chief said his party had resolved its differences with the BJP.
- Man of Indian origin dies after being stabbed in Germany, wife in hospital, says Sushma Swaraj: The Indian embassy is taking care of the couple’s two children, the minister said.
- Shashi Tharoor uses ‘squeamish’ in tweet about his visit to a fish market; CPI(M), BJP protest: BJP leader Kummanam Rajasekharan said the word insults fisherfolk.
- Facebook COO says company ‘exploring restrictions’ on live streaming video of New Zealand attack: Sheryl Sandberg said Facebook will strengthen rules for using the live feature and take steps to address hate on the platform.
- Only a foolish government will disclose a defence secret, says P Chidambaram on Mission Shakti: On Wednesday, India shot down a live satellite in space, becoming the fourth country to do so.