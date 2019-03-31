Election watch: Congress President Rahul Gandhi picks Kerala’s Wayanad as second seat
All of today’s Lok Sabha poll campaign updates, as they happen.
11.55 am: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan says Rahul Gandhi’s decision to contest from Wayanad is a fight against the Left front. “Gandhi is one among the 20 candidates and doesn’t need to be seen as any one different,” News18 quotes Vijayan as saying. “We will fight against him. If Wayanad is symbolic of south India, no one in Kerala is going to see this as Gandhi’s battle against the BJP. He should have contested from a constituency where a saffron party candidate is in fray.”
11.50 am: Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader Prakash Karat says Congress’s decision to field Rahul Gandhi from Wayanad seat shows their priority now is to fight against Left in Kerala. “It goes against Congress’ national commitment to fight BJP, as in Kerala it is Left Democratic Front which is the main force fighting BJP there,” Karat tells ANI. “To pick a candidate like Rahul Gandhi against Left means that Congress is going to target the Left in Kerala. This is something which we will strongly oppose and in this election we will work to ensure the defeat of Rahul Gandhi in Wayanad.”
11.15 am: National Conference leader Omar Abdullah says he favours early Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir, soon after the Lok Sabha elections are over on May 23. “We definitely have a window [after the Lok Sabha polls and before Amarnath Yatra],” Abdullah tells PTI in an interview. “It is possible to hold assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir over a three-to-five-week period. You can start with the last couple of phases of Parliament elections, if you like. Then you have the entire month of June to have elections.”
Amarnath Yatra starts from the first week of July.
11.05 am: Congress leader AK Antony says Rahul Gandhi will also contest from Wayanad seat in Kerala, besides the Amethi Lok Sabha constituency in Uttar Pradesh, ANI reports.
Commenting on reports that Gandhi has lost confidence in Amethi seat, Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala says, “Why did Modi leave Gujarat and contest from Varanasi? Was he not confident in Gujarat? These are immature and childish comments. She [Smriti Irani] will once again suffer a loss.”
The BJP has fielded Irani from Congress bastion Amethi.
10.56 am: Narendra Modi will continue his “Main bhi Chowkidar” campaign by addressing the nation on Sunday through video conferencing, ANI reports. Booths have been set up at 500 locations.
The prime minister will simultaneously address an audience at the Talkatora Stadium in New Delhi at 5 pm. Around 5,000 people are expected to attend it.
10.40 am: Delhi Congress chief Sheila Dikshit says there will be an official announcement on a possible alliance between the Congress and Aam Aadmi Party in Delhi: “You will get to know about it in a matter of few hours, by this evening or by tomorrow,” she tells reporters.
10.20 am: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Adityanath will hold elections rallies in Gautam Budh Nagar and Ghaziabad Lok Sabha constituencies.
10 am: Karnataka’s ruling coalition Janata Dal (Secular) and the Congress will launch their joint campaign for the Lok Sabha elections in Bengaluru, NDTV reports. Congress President Rahul Gandhi and JD(S) founder HD Devegowda will address a mega rally in the city.
9.45 am: Nationalist Congress Party leader Ajit Pawar has criticised Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray, reminding him of the insults the Sena and the BJP had traded before forming an alliance for the Lok Sabha elections. Thackeray on Saturday had accompanied BJP President Amit Shah as he filed nomination papers for the Gandhinagar Lok Sabha constituency.
“Seeking votes in the name of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj amounts to insulting the warrior king’s glorious legacy,” Pawari says on Twitter.
9.25 am: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu accuses Narendra Modi of resorting to lies in his public rallies. Naidu posts a series of tweets using hashtag #ModiIsAMistake, to hit back at the prime minister who referred to Telugu Desam Party president as “U-turn Babu” at an election rally on Friday.
“Mother India would have never thought that she would see a Prime Minister like you,” Naidu says on Twitter. “Are you not ashamed to act in favour of the culprit who has 12 criminal cases? Why are you rolling out the red carpet for him in your office?”
9.15 am: Criticising BJP leader Manoj Tiwari over is stand on full statehood to the national Capital, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has asked people to “throw him out” of their houses when Tiwari “comes asking for votes”, PTI reports. Last week, Tiwari, BJP’s Delhi unit president, had said there is no need for full statehood for carrying out development work in the city.
“Throw him out of your house when he comes to ask for your vote as now he says that full statehood cannot be granted to the national capital,” Kejriwal has said at a rally at Gokulpur Jan Sabha in New Delhi on Saturday.
He also attacks Narendra Modi, saying he had pitted Hindus against Muslims.
9.05 am: The Samajwadi Party has fielded its own candidate from the Gorakhpur Lok Sabha seat after the Nishad Party pulled out of the alliance of Opposition parties in Uttar Pradesh, PTI reports.
9 am: A Bengaluru court has passed an injunction against 49 media houses as well as social media platforms from publishing defamatory content against BJP’s Bengaluru South candidate Tejasvi Surya. The BJP candidate had filed a suit in the civil city court after reports said there were allegations of sexual abuse against him.
8.55 am: Here are the top updates from Saturday:
- Tej Bahadur Yadav, the Border Security Force constable who in 2017 made videos of poor quality food served to troops, said on Saturday that he will contest the election against Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Varanasi constituency.
- The Communist Party of India (Marxist) and the Bharatiya Janata Party criticised Congress MP Shashi Tharoor for a tweet about a visit to a fish market, in which he referred to himself as “squeamish”.
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi criticised the Opposition, saying they speak the language of terrorists. Modi was in Aalo in Arunachal Pradesh, addressing the first of his three public meetings of the day in the North East.
- Bharatiya Janata Party chief Amit Shah promised to replicate the National Register of Citizens in West Bengal if the party is voted is to power at the Centre in order to “smoke out infiltrators”.
- Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray mocked the Opposition for its lack of a clear prime ministerial choice in the Lok Sabha elections. Thackeray said his party had resolved its differences with the BJP.