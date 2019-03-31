The big news: Who is Modi to ask about our PM, says Mamata Banerjee, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Narendra Modi criticised the Opposition’s Grand alliance, and Congress announced that Rahul Gandhi will contest from a second Lok Sabha seat.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Narendra Modi lies day in and day out, Mamata Banerjee alleges at Andhra rally: AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal compared the BJP to a tumour and said BJP’s Amit Shah and Narendra Modi have destroyed Indian democracy in the last five years.
- Modi takes a dig at Opposition’s grand alliance, says queue for PM post has become longer in 2019: Earlier in the day, he had said the Congress-led government lacked political will to test fire the anti-satellite missile.
- Rahul Gandhi to contest second seat from Kerala’s Wayanad, says Congress, Left parties unhappy: He promised special status and farm loan waiver for Andhra Pradesh on Sunday. Shatrughan Sinha, meanwhile, said he will join Congress as it is a national party in the true sense.
- Centre extends deadline to link PAN with Aadhaar to September 30: However, tax payers will have to quote the Aadhaar number while filing income tax returns with effect from April 1, 2019.
- Pulwama terror attack was a gift to BJP before Lok Sabha polls, says former RAW chief: AS Dulat said he favoured talks with Kashmiris as well as Pakistan.
- ‘It suits BJP to say I fled the country,’ says Vijay Mallya, hits out after Narendra Modi interview: The fugitive liquor baron wondered why BJP spokespersons continue to attack him, after Modi said the Centre has recovered more than the amount due from him.
- Saudis hacked Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos’ phone to access his private information, claims investigator: Gavin de Becker linked the hacking to the Washington Post’s reportage on the murder of its journalist Jamal Khashoggi, who was a dissident from Saudi Arabia.
- In Kerala, a woman’s husband, mother-in-law allegedly starve her to death for dowry: Thushara was locked up and forced to consume only soaked rice and sugar syrup for days before she died on March 21.
- Jamia Millia Islamia University in Delhi cancels fashion show, dice game after protests: The protesting group claimed that such activities were ‘against the Islamic ethics and cultural ethos of Jamia’.
- Bengaluru BJP candidate gets court order to bar media from publishing defamatory content: Tejasvi Surya filed a suit in the Bangalore civil city court after reports said there were allegations of sexual abuse against him.