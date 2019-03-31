A look at the headlines right now:

Narendra Modi lies day in and day out, Mamata Banerjee alleges at Andhra rally: AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal compared the BJP to a tumour and said BJP’s Amit Shah and Narendra Modi have destroyed Indian democracy in the last five years. Modi takes a dig at Opposition’s grand alliance, says queue for PM post has become longer in 2019: Earlier in the day, he had said the Congress-led government lacked political will to test fire the anti-satellite missile.

Rahul Gandhi to contest second seat from Kerala’s Wayanad, says Congress, Left parties unhappy: He promised special status and farm loan waiver for Andhra Pradesh on Sunday. Shatrughan Sinha, meanwhile, said he will join Congress as it is a national party in the true sense.

Centre extends deadline to link PAN with Aadhaar to September 30: However, tax payers will have to quote the Aadhaar number while filing income tax returns with effect from April 1, 2019.

Pulwama terror attack was a gift to BJP before Lok Sabha polls, says former RAW chief: AS Dulat said he favoured talks with Kashmiris as well as Pakistan. ‘It suits BJP to say I fled the country,’ says Vijay Mallya, hits out after Narendra Modi interview: The fugitive liquor baron wondered why BJP spokespersons continue to attack him, after Modi said the Centre has recovered more than the amount due from him.

Saudis hacked Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos’ phone to access his private information, claims investigator: Gavin de Becker linked the hacking to the Washington Post’s reportage on the murder of its journalist Jamal Khashoggi, who was a dissident from Saudi Arabia.

In Kerala, a woman’s husband, mother-in-law allegedly starve her to death for dowry: Thushara was locked up and forced to consume only soaked rice and sugar syrup for days before she died on March 21.

Jamia Millia Islamia University in Delhi cancels fashion show, dice game after protests: The protesting group claimed that such activities were ‘against the Islamic ethics and cultural ethos of Jamia’.

Bengaluru BJP candidate gets court order to bar media from publishing defamatory content: Tejasvi Surya filed a suit in the Bangalore civil city court after reports said there were allegations of sexual abuse against him.

