Mamata Banerjee dares Modi for open debate, Kejriwal uses ‘tumour’ analogy for BJP government: The two leaders joined their Andhra Pradesh counterpart N Chandrababu Naidu at a rally organised by his Telugu Desam Party in Visakhapatnam on Sunday. Centre extends deadline to link PAN with Aadhaar to September 30: However, tax payers will have to quote the Aadhaar number while filing income tax returns with effect from April 1, 2019. At least 25 killed, nearly 400 injured after rainstorm hits parts of Nepal: The rescue teams were waiting for the weather to clear to help the injured people in affected villages, the Nepali prime minister said. Modi takes a dig at Opposition’s grand alliance, says queue for PM post has become longer in 2019: Earlier in the day, he had said the Congress-led government lacked political will to test fire the anti-satellite missile. Left parties unhappy with Rahul Gandhi’s Wayanad choice, say he should have contested against BJP: The BJP, which has given the seat to its ally BDJS, may now take it back and field its own candidate. Delhi’s Jamia Millia Islamia University cancels fashion show, dice game after protests: The protesting group claimed that such activities were ‘against the Islamic ethics and cultural ethos of Jamia’. Rahul Gandhi promises special status, farm loan waiver for Andhra Pradesh: The Congress chief said his party’s proposed minimum income guarantee scheme is a ‘non-violent weapon’ that will uplift the poorest. Shatrughan Sinha says he will join Congress as it is a national party in the true sense: The actor-turned-politician said the BJP was now a ‘one-man show and two-man army’, and added that Lalu Prasad Yadav had recommended the Congress. Pulwama terror attack was a gift to BJP before Lok Sabha polls, says former RAW chief: AS Dulat said he favoured talks with Kashmiris as well as Pakistan. ‘It suits BJP to say I fled the country,’ says Vijay Mallya, hits out after Narendra Modi interview: The fugitive liquor baron wondered why BJP spokespersons continue to attack him, after Modi said the Centre has recovered more than the amount due from him.