The big news: Mamata Banerjee dares Narendra Modi for a public debate, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: The Centre extended deadline to link PAN with Aadhaar to September 30, and at least 25 people died after rainstorm hit parts of Nepal.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Mamata Banerjee dares Modi for open debate, Kejriwal uses ‘tumour’ analogy for BJP government: The two leaders joined their Andhra Pradesh counterpart N Chandrababu Naidu at a rally organised by his Telugu Desam Party in Visakhapatnam on Sunday.
- Centre extends deadline to link PAN with Aadhaar to September 30: However, tax payers will have to quote the Aadhaar number while filing income tax returns with effect from April 1, 2019.
- At least 25 killed, nearly 400 injured after rainstorm hits parts of Nepal: The rescue teams were waiting for the weather to clear to help the injured people in affected villages, the Nepali prime minister said.
- Modi takes a dig at Opposition’s grand alliance, says queue for PM post has become longer in 2019: Earlier in the day, he had said the Congress-led government lacked political will to test fire the anti-satellite missile.
- Left parties unhappy with Rahul Gandhi’s Wayanad choice, say he should have contested against BJP: The BJP, which has given the seat to its ally BDJS, may now take it back and field its own candidate.
- Delhi’s Jamia Millia Islamia University cancels fashion show, dice game after protests: The protesting group claimed that such activities were ‘against the Islamic ethics and cultural ethos of Jamia’.
- Rahul Gandhi promises special status, farm loan waiver for Andhra Pradesh: The Congress chief said his party’s proposed minimum income guarantee scheme is a ‘non-violent weapon’ that will uplift the poorest.
- Shatrughan Sinha says he will join Congress as it is a national party in the true sense: The actor-turned-politician said the BJP was now a ‘one-man show and two-man army’, and added that Lalu Prasad Yadav had recommended the Congress.
- Pulwama terror attack was a gift to BJP before Lok Sabha polls, says former RAW chief: AS Dulat said he favoured talks with Kashmiris as well as Pakistan.
- ‘It suits BJP to say I fled the country,’ says Vijay Mallya, hits out after Narendra Modi interview: The fugitive liquor baron wondered why BJP spokespersons continue to attack him, after Modi said the Centre has recovered more than the amount due from him.