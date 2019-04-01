The big news: Facebook removes several pro-BJP, pro-Congress pages, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: India and Pakistan reportedly scrambled jets near the border, and electoral bonds worth Rs 1,716 crore have already been sold this year.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Facebook says it has removed pages and accounts linked to Congress, BJP for ‘inauthentic behaviour’: The Congress said it will have to ‘verify the veracity’ of Facebook’s move, while the BJP claimed these pages were used to spread lies against the Centre.
- Reports suggest India, Pakistan scrambled jets near border after drone sighting, details unclear: The aircraft pulled up on Indian radars early on Monday, according to unidentified officials.
- Electoral bonds worth Rs 1,716 crore already sold this year, Rs 1,057 crore in 2018, shows RTI: The bank issued electoral bonds in January and March this year.
- Supreme Court asks 21 Opposition leaders to reply to EC’s affidavit on verifying 50% VVPAT slips: The poll body had said that doing so will delay the announcement of results by six days.
- Over 200 writers including Girish Karnad, Nayantara Sahgal ask Indians to vote out hate politics: Others who signed include TM Krishna, Vivek Shanbhag, Jeet Thayil, K Satchidanandan and Romila Thapar.
- Narendra Modi claims Congress branded peace-loving Hindus as terrorists: BJP President Amit Shah also claimed the Opposition party was trying to defame Hindus by linking them with terrorism. Meanwhile, the Election Commission has sought a report after Adityanath called the Indian Army ‘Modi ki Sena’ at an election rally on Sunday, and the Aam Aadmi Party has complained to the Election Commission against NaMo TV.
- Johnson & Johnson baby shampoo found to have ‘harmful ingredients’, says Rajasthan drug controller: The drug controller asked officers to ensure that the shampoo’s stocks are ‘not consumed anymore’.
- Vijay Mallya claims confiscating his properties under Fugitive Economic Offenders Act is draconian: Mallya’s counsel Amit Desai said confiscating his assets will not solve the problems of banks and creditors.
- At least 70,000 people declared illegal migrants are untraceable, Assam government tells SC: The Supreme Court pulled up the Assam government after its chief secretary failed to be present in the court to answer questions on foreigners.
- Kashmiri separatist leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani’s house in Delhi attached on tax evasion charges: The Office of the Tax Recovery Officer said Geelani had failed to pay Rs 3.62 crore in tax for assessment years 1996-’97 to 2001-’02.