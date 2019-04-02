The big news: NASA says India’s Mission Shakti created 400 pieces of debris, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: Facebook removed several pro-BJP, pro-Congress pages, and Modi criticised Omar Abdullah over ‘separate PM for J&K’ remark.
A look at the headlines right now:
- NASA chief says India’s anti-satellite test created dangerous debris in space: Jim Bridenstine claimed the kind of risk the test caused to human beings in space was unacceptable.
- Facebook says it has removed pages and accounts linked to Congress, BJP for ‘inauthentic behaviour’: The Congress said it will have to ‘verify the veracity’ of Facebook’s move, while the BJP claimed these pages were used to spread lies against the Centre.
- Modi attacks Omar Abdullah over separate PM for J&K remark, asks Opposition to clarify their stance: Abdullah said his National Conference has always stood for restoring the original terms on which Maharaja Hari Singh acceded to India in 1947.
- UK lawmakers once again fail to break deadlock, reject all alternative plans to leave EU: Out of four votes, the only motion that came close to getting a majority was a proposal to keep Britain in a customs union with the bloc.
- Five Teach for India employees sacked for sexual harassment, says organisation: Four of the accused were given warnings, while two alumni were de-recognised. In two other cases, sexual harassment was not made out, TFI said.
- Rashtriya Janata Dal’s Tej Pratap Yadav launches ‘Lalu Rabri Morcha’ amid reports of rift in party: The Bihar leader demanded that candidates of his choice be put up in some seats for the Lok Sabha polls.
- NCW directs police to investigate case of woman being starved to death in Kollam: Thushara was allegedly locked up by her husband and his family and forced to eat only soaked rice and sugar syrup for days before she died on March 21.
- Vijay Mallya claims confiscating his properties under Fugitive Economic Offenders Act is draconian: Mallya’s counsel Amit Desai said confiscating his assets will not solve the problems of banks and creditors.
- Delhi and Bombay High Courts refuse to stay release of Narendra Modi biopic: ‘PM Narendra Modi’, starring Vivek Oberoi, will be released on April 5, days before the elections begin on April 11.
- Pregnant sperm whale found dead with 22 kg of plastic in stomach: Researchers said the animal was malnourished and likely unable to feed her foetus.