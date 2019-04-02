A look at the headlines right now:

NASA chief says India’s anti-satellite test created dangerous debris in space: Jim Bridenstine claimed the kind of risk the test caused to human beings in space was unacceptable. Facebook says it has removed pages and accounts linked to Congress, BJP for ‘inauthentic behaviour’: The Congress said it will have to ‘verify the veracity’ of Facebook’s move, while the BJP claimed these pages were used to spread lies against the Centre. Modi attacks Omar Abdullah over separate PM for J&K remark, asks Opposition to clarify their stance: Abdullah said his National Conference has always stood for restoring the original terms on which Maharaja Hari Singh acceded to India in 1947. UK lawmakers once again fail to break deadlock, reject all alternative plans to leave EU: Out of four votes, the only motion that came close to getting a majority was a proposal to keep Britain in a customs union with the bloc. Five Teach for India employees sacked for sexual harassment, says organisation: Four of the accused were given warnings, while two alumni were de-recognised. In two other cases, sexual harassment was not made out, TFI said. Rashtriya Janata Dal’s Tej Pratap Yadav launches ‘Lalu Rabri Morcha’ amid reports of rift in party: The Bihar leader demanded that candidates of his choice be put up in some seats for the Lok Sabha polls. NCW directs police to investigate case of woman being starved to death in Kollam: Thushara was allegedly locked up by her husband and his family and forced to eat only soaked rice and sugar syrup for days before she died on March 21. Vijay Mallya claims confiscating his properties under Fugitive Economic Offenders Act is draconian: Mallya’s counsel Amit Desai said confiscating his assets will not solve the problems of banks and creditors. Delhi and Bombay High Courts refuse to stay release of Narendra Modi biopic: ‘PM Narendra Modi’, starring Vivek Oberoi, will be released on April 5, days before the elections begin on April 11. Pregnant sperm whale found dead with 22 kg of plastic in stomach: Researchers said the animal was malnourished and likely unable to feed her foetus.