The Jammu and Kashmir Police said on Monday they have arrested a suspect who allegedly drove a car that exploded near a Central Reserve Police Force vehicle in Banihal on March 30. No one was injured in the attack.

Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police Dilbagh Singh said that Owais Amin, 20, was arrested around 8.30 pm on Sunday when he was trying to return to the Valley, The Indian Express reported. A letter recovered from the scene had identified Amin as a militant of the Hizbul Mujahideen group.

Amin has been sent to eight-day police custody, Greater Kashmir reported quoting a police officer. “The suspect was travelling to Shopian in a tempo and was arrested near Jawahar Tunnel during checking of Kashmir-bound vehicles,” he added.

“He had injuries and burn marks when he was apprehended and told us that he was driving the vehicle which exploded near Banihal on Saturday,” Singh said. Only one of the two Improvised Explosive Devices exploded. The trigger mechanism of the second IED, gelatin sticks and two Liquefied Petroleum Gas cylinders failed, Singh added, averting a major explosion.

“I was asked on phone to explode the convoy,” Amin said, according to ANI. “My task was to drive the car and press the switch. I pressed the button while I was in the car. I was alone when I did it.”

On February 14, an explosive-laden van had driven into a CRPF convoy in Pulwama district, killing at least 40 jawans. The Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorist group claimed responsibility for the attack.