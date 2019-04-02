The big news: Arun Jaitley alleges Congress manifesto is dangerous, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: The SC struck down the RBI’s 2018 circular on defaulting firms, and the EC pulled up aviation and railways ministries for violating poll code.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Some ideas presented in Congress manifesto are ‘positively dangerous’, says Arun Jaitley: The Congress promised 34 lakh government jobs, income support and universal healthcare.
- Supreme Court strikes down RBI circular on defaulting firms, calls it unconstitutional: The RBI’s 2018 order directed banks to classify a loan account as stressed if there was even a day of default.
- Election Commission pulls up aviation, railways ministries over alleged code of conduct violations: Meanwhile, the CPI(M) complained to the poll panel that Modi is trying to rouse communal passions, and a former Navy chief said he will approach the EC against Adityanath’s remark calling Army ‘Modiji ki Sena’.
- ‘Tweet about IPL,’ Omar Abdullah tells Gautam Gambhir after he comments on Kashmir PM remark: Gambhir, who recently joined the BJP, mocked the National Conference leader for his statement that Jammu and Kashmir needed a separate prime minister.
- NASA chief says India’s anti-satellite test created dangerous debris in space: Jim Bridenstine claimed the kind of risk the test caused to human beings in space was unacceptable.
- Pakistan court forms panel to investigate alleged forced conversion of Hindu sisters: The girls’ family and a lawmaker have demanded an independent investigation to determine if they were minors at the time of their marriage to two Muslim men.
- Election Commission squad seizes copies of book on Rafale deal in Chennai, inquiry ordered, say reports: The poll body said it had not ordered any action against the book on the alleged Rafale scam.
- Muslims won’t get BJP tickets in Karnataka because they don’t trust us, claims senior party leader: Meanwhile, in an alleged effort to pacify her supporters, former minister Ananth Kumar’s wife Tejaswini, who was denied a Lok Sabha ticket from his Bengalaru South constituency, was made the state BJP vice president.
- Mayawati’s affidavit before SC justifies expenses incurred in building statues, calls it ‘will of the people’: The BSP chief also claimed that the plea against the statues is politically motivated and serves no public purpose.
- Summer this year will be hotter with severe heatwaves in north, central parts, says IMD: The average temperature is likely to be 0.5 degree Celsius warmer.