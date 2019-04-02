A look at the headlines right now:

Some ideas presented in Congress manifesto are ‘positively dangerous’, says Arun Jaitley: The Congress promised 34 lakh government jobs, income support and universal healthcare. Supreme Court strikes down RBI circular on defaulting firms, calls it unconstitutional: The RBI’s 2018 order directed banks to classify a loan account as stressed if there was even a day of default. Election Commission pulls up aviation, railways ministries over alleged code of conduct violations: Meanwhile, the CPI(M) complained to the poll panel that Modi is trying to rouse communal passions, and a former Navy chief said he will approach the EC against Adityanath’s remark calling Army ‘Modiji ki Sena’.

‘Tweet about IPL,’ Omar Abdullah tells Gautam Gambhir after he comments on Kashmir PM remark: Gambhir, who recently joined the BJP, mocked the National Conference leader for his statement that Jammu and Kashmir needed a separate prime minister.

NASA chief says India’s anti-satellite test created dangerous debris in space: Jim Bridenstine claimed the kind of risk the test caused to human beings in space was unacceptable. Pakistan court forms panel to investigate alleged forced conversion of Hindu sisters: The girls’ family and a lawmaker have demanded an independent investigation to determine if they were minors at the time of their marriage to two Muslim men.

Election Commission squad seizes copies of book on Rafale deal in Chennai, inquiry ordered, say reports: The poll body said it had not ordered any action against the book on the alleged Rafale scam.

Muslims won’t get BJP tickets in Karnataka because they don’t trust us, claims senior party leader: Meanwhile, in an alleged effort to pacify her supporters, former minister Ananth Kumar’s wife Tejaswini, who was denied a Lok Sabha ticket from his Bengalaru South constituency, was made the state BJP vice president. Mayawati’s affidavit before SC justifies expenses incurred in building statues, calls it ‘will of the people’: The BSP chief also claimed that the plea against the statues is politically motivated and serves no public purpose.

Summer this year will be hotter with severe heatwaves in north, central parts, says IMD: The average temperature is likely to be 0.5 degree Celsius warmer.

