LK Advani says BJP has never regarded those who disagree with it as ‘anti-national’: Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomed Advani’s remarks, saying it perfectly summed up the true essence of BJP. EC asks for report from officials after Prakash Ambedkar claims he will jail poll body: Ambedkar claimed at a rally in Yavatmal that his alliance will imprison the election body for prohibiting discussion about the Pulwama attack. Jet Airways lenders say they will invite bids for stake sale in airline on April 6: Entities interesting in buying a stake in the airline should submit their bids by April 9, the statement added. Election Commission asks DD News for details on airing PM Modi’s ‘Main bhi Chowkidar’ event: The Congress had alleged that Narendra Modi used government-owned channels to promote his party’s election campaign. President sends EC complaint against Governor Kalyan Singh to home ministry for action, say reports: The Rajasthan governor had allegedly sought support for PM Narendra Modi, which goes against the rules of those in a constitutional post. Over 600 theatre artists including Naseeruddin Shah ask citizens to vote against BJP, its allies: The signatories said the Constitution and institutions are under threat and ‘have been suffocated’. Two Indian Air Force officers killed, two injured in road accident in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama: The deceased jawans have been identified as Squadron Leader Rakesh Pandey and Corporal Ajay Kumar. India says Pakistan yet to respond to clarifications it sought on its proposals for Kartarpur corridor project: On March 29, New Delhi had postponed talks on the corridor, which were scheduled for April 2. After Adityanath’s remark, VK Singh says anyone who claims Army belongs to Narendra Modi is a traitor: However, the Union minister seemed uncertain about whether the Uttar Pradesh chief minister was referring to the Indian Army or BJP workers. Polling officials in Arunachal Pradesh begin their long journey involving a helicopter ride and eight-hour treks: Four teams began the process on Thursday, while another six are set to leave soon.