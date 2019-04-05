The big news: Narendra Modi praises LK Advani’s blog on BJP, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: The EC asked for a report on Prakash Ambedkar’s claims, and lenders said they will invite bids for stake sale of Jet Airways.
A look at the headlines right now:
- LK Advani says BJP has never regarded those who disagree with it as ‘anti-national’: Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomed Advani’s remarks, saying it perfectly summed up the true essence of BJP.
- EC asks for report from officials after Prakash Ambedkar claims he will jail poll body: Ambedkar claimed at a rally in Yavatmal that his alliance will imprison the election body for prohibiting discussion about the Pulwama attack.
- Jet Airways lenders say they will invite bids for stake sale in airline on April 6: Entities interesting in buying a stake in the airline should submit their bids by April 9, the statement added.
- Election Commission asks DD News for details on airing PM Modi’s ‘Main bhi Chowkidar’ event: The Congress had alleged that Narendra Modi used government-owned channels to promote his party’s election campaign.
- President sends EC complaint against Governor Kalyan Singh to home ministry for action, say reports: The Rajasthan governor had allegedly sought support for PM Narendra Modi, which goes against the rules of those in a constitutional post.
- Over 600 theatre artists including Naseeruddin Shah ask citizens to vote against BJP, its allies: The signatories said the Constitution and institutions are under threat and ‘have been suffocated’.
- Two Indian Air Force officers killed, two injured in road accident in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama: The deceased jawans have been identified as Squadron Leader Rakesh Pandey and Corporal Ajay Kumar.
- India says Pakistan yet to respond to clarifications it sought on its proposals for Kartarpur corridor project: On March 29, New Delhi had postponed talks on the corridor, which were scheduled for April 2.
- After Adityanath’s remark, VK Singh says anyone who claims Army belongs to Narendra Modi is a traitor: However, the Union minister seemed uncertain about whether the Uttar Pradesh chief minister was referring to the Indian Army or BJP workers.
- Polling officials in Arunachal Pradesh begin their long journey involving a helicopter ride and eight-hour treks: Four teams began the process on Thursday, while another six are set to leave soon.