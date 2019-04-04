Senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader LK Advani in a blog post on Thursday said that his party has never regarded those who disagree with it politically as “anti-national”.

“Right from its inception, the BJP has never regarded those who disagree with us politically as our ‘enemies’, but only as our adversaries,” the former deputy prime minister said. “Similarly, in our conception of Indian nationalism, we have never regarded those who disagree with us politically as ‘anti-national’.”

Advani said the essence of Indian democracy is respect for diversity and freedom of expression. He said the defence of democracy and democratic traditions has been the hallmark of the BJP. “Therefore BJP has always been in the forefront of demanding protection of independence, integrity, fairness and robustness of all our democratic institutions, including the media,” he said. He added that electoral reforms have a been a priority for the BJP.

The BJP leader said his party is guided by the principles of truth, dedication to the country and democracy both within and outside the party. “The sum total of all these values constitutes cultural nationalism and good governance,” Advani claimed. He said the BJP’s opposition to the 1975 Emergency was based on these principles.

Advani said that in the backdrop of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, political parties, mass media, electoral authorities and the common people should all engage in “honest introspection”.

He added that he is grateful to the people of Gandhinagar for electing him to the Lok Sabha six consecutive times since 1991. The senior BJP leader has not been given a ticket to contest the 2019 elections. BJP President Amit Shah will contest from Gandhinagar instead.

‘Anti-national’

BJP National President Amit Shah, Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar have described the Congress’ manifesto for the elections as “anti-national”. Finance Minister Arun Jaitley claimed on Wednesday that parts of the Congress’ manifesto dealing with Jammu and Kashmir have been drafted by the “tukde tukde gang”, meaning those who want to break India.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has repeatedly attacked Opposition parties in his rallies, claiming they were making Pakistan happy by demanding proof of the Indian Air Force’s strikes on Pakistan’s Balakot in February. He has also labelled the Opposition the “poster boys of Pakistan”, and claimed that it speaks the language of terrorists.

Here is the text of Advani’s post: