United States President Donald Trump on Thursday posted a doctored video mocking former Vice President Joe Biden amid allegations of misconduct raised against Biden.

Biden had posted a video message on Twitter on Thursday said he would be more mindful about personal space after two women claimed that he had touched them inappropriately. “That is my responsibility and I will meet it,” Biden said.

Trump tweeted a doctored version of Biden’s original video later on Thursday in which an image of Biden appears next to the former vice president, touching his shoulder and kissing him on the head, in a reference to the inappropriate behaviour that Biden is accused of. Trump posted the video with the message: “Welcome back Joe.”

In response, Biden tweeted: “I see that you are on the job and presidential, as always.” The allegations against Biden come amid speculation that he will run for president in 2020.

On March 29, Nevada politician Lucy Flores alleged that Biden, a Democrat, had kissed her on the back of her head in 2014. Flores had said that the behaviour did not amount to sexual assault but it was inappropriate. A few days later, Connecticut-based Amy Lappos alleged that Biden had touched her inappropriately and that he had rubbed noses with her during a 2009 political fundraiser in Greenwich.

Several women have accused Donald Trump of sexual misconduct, which he has repeatedly denied. In October 2016, a tape was leaked of Trump talking to NBC’s Today Show co-host, Billy Bush, about kissing, groping and attempting to have sex with women. He had said, “when you’re a star, they let you do it.” Trump later issued an apology, but also appeared to defend his remarks, calling it just “locker room banter”.

In February, a woman who was a member of Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign filed a lawsuit against him, alleging that he kissed her without consent, The Washington Post had reported.

Multiple reports have pointed out the hypocrisy in Trump and his campaign bringing up the allegations against Biden.