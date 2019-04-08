A look at the headlines right now:

India dismisses Pakistan’s claims on another attack: This irresponsible and preposterous statement by Pakistan appears to be a call to Pakistan-based terrorists to undertake a terror attack in India, the MEA said. EC asks enforcement agencies to act neutral during elections: The Election Commission’s advisory came amid allegations that the BJP was misusing central agencies to target opponents. Delay of 5.2 days to declare results is not serious, Opposition parties tell SC: The parties said verifying at least 50% VVPAT slips will maintain the integrity of the process and instil confidence in the public. Ban on movement of civilian vehicles on Jammu-Srinagar highway comes into force: Civilian traffic will be banned from 4 am to 5 pm on Sundays and Wednesdays till May 31. Within rights to transfer police officials, EC tells Mamata Banerjee: In a letter, the chief minister had accused the poll panel of unfairly following the BJP-led Centre’s orders while replacing four officers. CRPF personnel evacuated from Tripoli, says Sushma Swaraj: The contingent was part of a peacekeeping force in the country, which has faced political instability and violence since 2011. Voting for Congress will strengthen terrorism, Naxalism, claims Adityanath: It will also obstruct development and make separatist forces stronger, said the chief minister at an event in Telangana. Arun Jaitley says India may become 3rd largest economy by 2030, poverty will fall below 10% by 2025: The percentage of those who comprise the middle class will rise from 18% in 2005 to 44% in 2025, Jaitley said. Congress launches campaign slogan ‘Ab Hoga Nyay’ for Lok Sabha elections: The BJP also released its campaign tagline ‘Phir ek baar Modi sarkar’. ‘BJP will lose because of policies inspired by hatred,’ says Mayawati: The Bahujan Samaj Party, the Samajwadi Party and the Rashtriya Lok Dal organised a joint rally in Deoband on Sunday.