The big news: India calls Pakistan’s claims of an attack ‘public gimmick’, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: The EC asked enforcement agencies to be impartial during polls, and Opposition told the SC delay of 5.2 days to declare results is not serious.
A look at the headlines right now:
- India dismisses Pakistan’s claims on another attack: This irresponsible and preposterous statement by Pakistan appears to be a call to Pakistan-based terrorists to undertake a terror attack in India, the MEA said.
- EC asks enforcement agencies to act neutral during elections: The Election Commission’s advisory came amid allegations that the BJP was misusing central agencies to target opponents.
- Delay of 5.2 days to declare results is not serious, Opposition parties tell SC: The parties said verifying at least 50% VVPAT slips will maintain the integrity of the process and instil confidence in the public.
- Ban on movement of civilian vehicles on Jammu-Srinagar highway comes into force: Civilian traffic will be banned from 4 am to 5 pm on Sundays and Wednesdays till May 31.
- Within rights to transfer police officials, EC tells Mamata Banerjee: In a letter, the chief minister had accused the poll panel of unfairly following the BJP-led Centre’s orders while replacing four officers.
- CRPF personnel evacuated from Tripoli, says Sushma Swaraj: The contingent was part of a peacekeeping force in the country, which has faced political instability and violence since 2011.
- Voting for Congress will strengthen terrorism, Naxalism, claims Adityanath: It will also obstruct development and make separatist forces stronger, said the chief minister at an event in Telangana.
- Arun Jaitley says India may become 3rd largest economy by 2030, poverty will fall below 10% by 2025: The percentage of those who comprise the middle class will rise from 18% in 2005 to 44% in 2025, Jaitley said.
- Congress launches campaign slogan ‘Ab Hoga Nyay’ for Lok Sabha elections: The BJP also released its campaign tagline ‘Phir ek baar Modi sarkar’.
- ‘BJP will lose because of policies inspired by hatred,’ says Mayawati: The Bahujan Samaj Party, the Samajwadi Party and the Rashtriya Lok Dal organised a joint rally in Deoband on Sunday.