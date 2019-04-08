A look at the headlines right now:

BJP releases manifesto, focuses on Kashmir, terrorism and farmer incomes: The Congress called it a ‘jumla manifesto’ and listed out promises not fulfilled from 2014. IAF says it has ‘irrefutable proof’ that Pakistan used F-16 jets, MiG-21 shot down one aircraft: The air force showed radar images as evidence of its assertion. UK court rejects Vijay Mallya’s appeal against his extradition order: He can make a renewal application in the next five days. Manipur High Court orders release of journalist detained under National Security Act: Kishorchandra Wangkhem had been arrested for posting a Facebook video critical of Chief Minister N Biren Singh and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Farooq Abdullah hits out at BJP over Article 370 promise in manifesto: The former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister said the BJP should not do something that “breaks the hearts” of people of Kashmir. Rahul Gandhi, Randeep Singh Surjewala get court summons in defamation case: The Congress leaders have been asked to appear before the Gujarat court on May 27 in a criminal defamation suit filed by Ahmedabad District Cooperative Bank. ‘Seal Modi’s lips so that he doesn’t tell lies,’ says Mamata Banerjee: The West Bengal chief minister also said the prime minister should be ousted from his post as well as from politics. Supreme Court refuses to pass order on plea seeking stay on release of Narendra Modi biopic: The court said it cannot pass any order at this stage since the CBFC has yet to certify the movie. SC asks ex-Kolkata police commissioner to reply to CBI plea for his arrest in the Saradha chit fund scam: The top court ordered Rajeev Kumar to reply within four weeks and set the next hearing for April 15. Delhi government gets until July 23 to decide on sanction to prosecute accused in JNU sedition case: The AAP government had earlier told the Patiala House Court that it needed some time to assess the charges.