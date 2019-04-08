The big news: Congress says BJP has released a ‘jumla manifesto’, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: The IAF showed radar images of downed F-16 jet of the Pakistan Air Force, and Vijay Mallya’s plea against his extradition order was rejected.
A look at the headlines right now:
- BJP releases manifesto, focuses on Kashmir, terrorism and farmer incomes: The Congress called it a ‘jumla manifesto’ and listed out promises not fulfilled from 2014.
- IAF says it has ‘irrefutable proof’ that Pakistan used F-16 jets, MiG-21 shot down one aircraft: The air force showed radar images as evidence of its assertion.
- UK court rejects Vijay Mallya’s appeal against his extradition order: He can make a renewal application in the next five days.
- Manipur High Court orders release of journalist detained under National Security Act: Kishorchandra Wangkhem had been arrested for posting a Facebook video critical of Chief Minister N Biren Singh and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
- Farooq Abdullah hits out at BJP over Article 370 promise in manifesto: The former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister said the BJP should not do something that “breaks the hearts” of people of Kashmir.
- Rahul Gandhi, Randeep Singh Surjewala get court summons in defamation case: The Congress leaders have been asked to appear before the Gujarat court on May 27 in a criminal defamation suit filed by Ahmedabad District Cooperative Bank.
- ‘Seal Modi’s lips so that he doesn’t tell lies,’ says Mamata Banerjee: The West Bengal chief minister also said the prime minister should be ousted from his post as well as from politics.
- Supreme Court refuses to pass order on plea seeking stay on release of Narendra Modi biopic: The court said it cannot pass any order at this stage since the CBFC has yet to certify the movie.
- SC asks ex-Kolkata police commissioner to reply to CBI plea for his arrest in the Saradha chit fund scam: The top court ordered Rajeev Kumar to reply within four weeks and set the next hearing for April 15.
- Delhi government gets until July 23 to decide on sanction to prosecute accused in JNU sedition case: The AAP government had earlier told the Patiala House Court that it needed some time to assess the charges.