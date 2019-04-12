A mob in Jharkhand’s Gumla district killed a man on Thursday allegedly because he was cutting a dead bull, PTI reported. Three others were injured in the incident and are undergoing treatment at a hospital.

Gumla Superintendent of Police Anjani Kumar Jha identified the deceased as Prakash Lakra. Jha said a special investigation team has been set up to look into the matter. A report in The Telegraph said Lakra belonged to an adivasi community in the state.

Jha told the Hindustan Times that samples from the animal’s carcass were sent for a forensic examination.

Deputy Inspector General of Police AV Homkar said several people have been detained because of their suspected role in beating up four people who were spotted cutting a dead bull in Jurmi village.

In March 2016, cow vigilantes had abducted cattle trader Majloom Ansari and schoolboy Imtiaz Khan in Latehar district while they were on their way to a cattle fair in a neighbouring district. They then lynched the two and hanged them from a tree. In December 2018, a court in Jharkhand sentenced eight convicts to life for their involvement in the lynching.