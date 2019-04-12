A look at the headlines right now:

Congress says it will contest all seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi alone: Party leader PC Chacko blamed the Aam Aadmi Party for not being able to finalise the alliance. BJP’s Meenakshi Lekhi moves SC, accuses Rahul Gandhi of contempt of court for comments on Rafale verdict: She said the Congress president attributed his remarks on the judgement to the top court. Supreme Court asks parties to submit details of donations to poll body by May 30 in electoral bonds case: The parties have been directed to submit details of donors, donations received from each donor and payments received on each bond in a sealed cover. US Pentagon defends India’s anti-satellite test, says country concerned about threats in space: A senior Pentagon official called for the development of norms on behaviour in space, especially those addressing debris. Narendra Modi asks voters to choose between ‘honest chowkidar’ and ‘corrupt naamdar’: Addressing a rally in Ahmednagar district of Maharashtra, Modi questioned Sharad Pawar on his alliance with the Congress. Industrial growth slowed to 0.1% in February, retail inflation rose to 2.86% in March: The cumulative industrial growth rate for the April 2018 to February 2019 period stood at 4%. Supreme Court dismisses plea to offer puja at Ayodhya, tells petitioner, ‘You will not let country live in peace’: The court also upheld a Rs 5 lakh penalty on the petitioner. Goa deputy chief minister backs Manohar Parrikar’s son for Panaji Assembly seat bye-poll: Utpal Parrikar said on Thursday that the BJP had asked him to campaign in the North Goa Lok Sabha constituency. CBI tells SC it closed its preliminary inquiry into case against Mulayam Yadav, sons in 2013: The top court had asked the agency to submit a status report in the 2007 disproportionate assets case against the Mulayam Yadav and his two sons. Israel’s spacecraft crashes on moon moments before landing: The spacecraft had several technical problems during its final descent to the lunar surface.