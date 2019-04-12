The big news: Congress says it will contest Lok Sabha polls in Delhi alone, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: A BJP leader moved the SC accusing Rahul Gandhi of contempt of court, and the top court asked parties to submit details of donations to EC.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Congress says it will contest all seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi alone: Party leader PC Chacko blamed the Aam Aadmi Party for not being able to finalise the alliance.
- BJP’s Meenakshi Lekhi moves SC, accuses Rahul Gandhi of contempt of court for comments on Rafale verdict: She said the Congress president attributed his remarks on the judgement to the top court.
- Supreme Court asks parties to submit details of donations to poll body by May 30 in electoral bonds case: The parties have been directed to submit details of donors, donations received from each donor and payments received on each bond in a sealed cover.
- US Pentagon defends India’s anti-satellite test, says country concerned about threats in space: A senior Pentagon official called for the development of norms on behaviour in space, especially those addressing debris.
- Narendra Modi asks voters to choose between ‘honest chowkidar’ and ‘corrupt naamdar’: Addressing a rally in Ahmednagar district of Maharashtra, Modi questioned Sharad Pawar on his alliance with the Congress.
- Industrial growth slowed to 0.1% in February, retail inflation rose to 2.86% in March: The cumulative industrial growth rate for the April 2018 to February 2019 period stood at 4%.
- Supreme Court dismisses plea to offer puja at Ayodhya, tells petitioner, ‘You will not let country live in peace’: The court also upheld a Rs 5 lakh penalty on the petitioner.
- Goa deputy chief minister backs Manohar Parrikar’s son for Panaji Assembly seat bye-poll: Utpal Parrikar said on Thursday that the BJP had asked him to campaign in the North Goa Lok Sabha constituency.
- CBI tells SC it closed its preliminary inquiry into case against Mulayam Yadav, sons in 2013: The top court had asked the agency to submit a status report in the 2007 disproportionate assets case against the Mulayam Yadav and his two sons.
- Israel’s spacecraft crashes on moon moments before landing: The spacecraft had several technical problems during its final descent to the lunar surface.