The big news: Narendra Modi says BJP is inclusive and compassionate, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Jet Airways will fly six to seven aircraft on the weekend, and Rajnath Singh promised to make the sedition law more stringent.
A look at the headlines right now:
- ‘BJP is an inclusive, democratic, compassionate alternative to LDF and UDF,’ says Narendra Modi in Kerala: The prime minister blamed the Congress and Communists for corruption and double standards.
- Jet Airways will fly six to seven aircraft on Saturday and Sunday, says civil aviation secretary: The debt-ridden airline has also suspended its international operations till April 15.
- Rajnath Singh promises to make sedition law more stringent: The Union minister said the government would abrogate Article 370 and Article 35A if there are demands such as the one for a separate prime minister for J&K.
- Congress says it will contest all seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi alone: Party leader PC Chacko blamed the Aam Aadmi Party for not being able to finalise the alliance.
- Karnataka HC sets aside gag order on media against reporting defamatory content about Tejasvi Surya: The court said the BJP leader can approach the Election Commission if he finds any media content about him to be defamatory.
- Supreme Court asks parties to submit details of donations to poll body by May 30 in electoral bonds case: The parties have been directed to submit details of donors, donations received from each donor and payments received on each bond in a sealed cover.
- US Pentagon defends India’s anti-satellite test, says country concerned about threats in space: A senior Pentagon official called for the development of norms on behaviour in space, especially those addressing debris.
- Industrial growth slowed to 0.1% in February, retail inflation rose to 2.86% in March: The cumulative industrial growth rate for the April 2018 to February 2019 period stood at 4%.
- Supreme Court dismisses plea to offer puja at Ayodhya, tells petitioner, ‘You will not let country live in peace’: The court also upheld a Rs 5 lakh penalty on the petitioner.
- CBI tells SC it closed its preliminary inquiry into case against Mulayam Yadav, sons in 2013: The top court had asked the agency to submit a status report in the 2007 disproportionate assets case against the Mulayam Yadav and his two sons.