‘BJP is an inclusive, democratic, compassionate alternative to LDF and UDF,’ says Narendra Modi in Kerala: The prime minister blamed the Congress and Communists for corruption and double standards. Jet Airways will fly six to seven aircraft on Saturday and Sunday, says civil aviation secretary: The debt-ridden airline has also suspended its international operations till April 15. Rajnath Singh promises to make sedition law more stringent: The Union minister said the government would abrogate Article 370 and Article 35A if there are demands such as the one for a separate prime minister for J&K. Congress says it will contest all seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi alone: Party leader PC Chacko blamed the Aam Aadmi Party for not being able to finalise the alliance. Karnataka HC sets aside gag order on media against reporting defamatory content about Tejasvi Surya: The court said the BJP leader can approach the Election Commission if he finds any media content about him to be defamatory. Supreme Court asks parties to submit details of donations to poll body by May 30 in electoral bonds case: The parties have been directed to submit details of donors, donations received from each donor and payments received on each bond in a sealed cover.

US Pentagon defends India’s anti-satellite test, says country concerned about threats in space: A senior Pentagon official called for the development of norms on behaviour in space, especially those addressing debris. Industrial growth slowed to 0.1% in February, retail inflation rose to 2.86% in March: The cumulative industrial growth rate for the April 2018 to February 2019 period stood at 4%.

Supreme Court dismisses plea to offer puja at Ayodhya, tells petitioner, ‘You will not let country live in peace’: The court also upheld a Rs 5 lakh penalty on the petitioner. CBI tells SC it closed its preliminary inquiry into case against Mulayam Yadav, sons in 2013: The top court had asked the agency to submit a status report in the 2007 disproportionate assets case against the Mulayam Yadav and his two sons.

