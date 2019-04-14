A look at the headlines right now:

Defence ministry says reports of France waiving taxes for Reliance have no relation to deal: French newspaper Le Monde had reported on Saturday that France waived €144 million tax dues of Anil Ambani’s firm while Rafale talks were under way. Reliance Communications confirmed that it had paid around €7 million as settlement but denied allegations that there was any favouritism or gain. Veterans who denied signing letter to President Kovind may have had second thoughts: Retired Armyman: The letter, which the president’s office has denied receiving, asked Ram Nath Kovind to uphold the apolitical character of the Indian military. Officials injured in alleged stone pelting over sealing drive in Delhi’s Mayapuri: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal claimed officials had beaten up the local traders in the area. Mayawati hits back at Adityanath, says ‘both Ali and Bajrang Bali’ are her own people: The Bahujan Samaj Party chief also alleged that farmers in the country were unhappy with the Narendra Modi-led government. Narendra Modi claims Congress admitted to doing injustice for 60 years with ‘Ab Hoga Nyay’ campaign: The prime minister said at a rally in Tamil Nadu that all corrupt parties have ganged up in an effort to defeat him. Islamic State group, Taliban faction claim responsibility for Quetta blast: The Islamic State group released a photograph of the attacker and claimed that the blast had targeted the Shia community. Chandrababu Naidu claims Election Commission works on Narendra Modi’s instructions: The Andhra Pradesh chief minister, who met Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora, also called for a return to the use of paper ballots. Telangana Police detain academics at meeting to protest arrest of Varavara Rao in Bhima Koregaon case: The Revolutionary Writers’ Association claimed hundreds of teachers were detained and the police even blocked the road leading to the meeting hall. Sudan’s military coup leader steps down a day after ousting long-time President Omar al-Bashir: The military said it will not hand over al-Bashir to the International Criminal Court and will stay in power for two years. Prashant Kishor dares Lalu Prasad Yadav to reveal to media what transpired during their talks: Former Bihar Chief Minister Rabri Devi had claimed that Kishor met Yadav with a proposal to merge Rashtriya Janata Dal and Janata Dal (United).