The big news: India dismisses report that France waived taxes for Reliance, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: Few Army veterans denied signing a letter to President Ram Nath Kovind, and violence broke out in Delhi’s Mayapuri over sealing drive.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Defence ministry says reports of France waiving taxes for Reliance have no relation to deal: French newspaper Le Monde had reported on Saturday that France waived €144 million tax dues of Anil Ambani’s firm while Rafale talks were under way. Reliance Communications confirmed that it had paid around €7 million as settlement but denied allegations that there was any favouritism or gain.
- Veterans who denied signing letter to President Kovind may have had second thoughts: Retired Armyman: The letter, which the president’s office has denied receiving, asked Ram Nath Kovind to uphold the apolitical character of the Indian military.
- Officials injured in alleged stone pelting over sealing drive in Delhi’s Mayapuri: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal claimed officials had beaten up the local traders in the area.
- Mayawati hits back at Adityanath, says ‘both Ali and Bajrang Bali’ are her own people: The Bahujan Samaj Party chief also alleged that farmers in the country were unhappy with the Narendra Modi-led government.
- Narendra Modi claims Congress admitted to doing injustice for 60 years with ‘Ab Hoga Nyay’ campaign: The prime minister said at a rally in Tamil Nadu that all corrupt parties have ganged up in an effort to defeat him.
- Islamic State group, Taliban faction claim responsibility for Quetta blast: The Islamic State group released a photograph of the attacker and claimed that the blast had targeted the Shia community.
- Chandrababu Naidu claims Election Commission works on Narendra Modi’s instructions: The Andhra Pradesh chief minister, who met Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora, also called for a return to the use of paper ballots.
- Telangana Police detain academics at meeting to protest arrest of Varavara Rao in Bhima Koregaon case: The Revolutionary Writers’ Association claimed hundreds of teachers were detained and the police even blocked the road leading to the meeting hall.
- Sudan’s military coup leader steps down a day after ousting long-time President Omar al-Bashir: The military said it will not hand over al-Bashir to the International Criminal Court and will stay in power for two years.
- Prashant Kishor dares Lalu Prasad Yadav to reveal to media what transpired during their talks: Former Bihar Chief Minister Rabri Devi had claimed that Kishor met Yadav with a proposal to merge Rashtriya Janata Dal and Janata Dal (United).