Election watch: Sharad Pawar alleges Manohar Parrikar quit defence ministry because of Rafale deal
All of today’s Lok Sabha poll campaign updates, as they happen.
India’s General Elections will take place over seven phases till May 19, with counting slated for May 23. For the full schedule click here, and to subscribe to our newsletter about the elections, click here.
Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar claimed that Manohar Parrikar had quit as defence minister in 2017 because he had differences with the Centre about the controversial Rafale fighter jet deal.
Meanwhile, Telugu Desam Party defends decision to include security researcher Hari Vemuru in its delegation to discuss concerns about electronic voting machines with the Election Commission.
Live updates
11 am: Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav says, “They say, as long as there is BJP government, our borders are secure. We the people of Samajwadi Party believe that as long as there are brave soldiers at our borders, the borders are secure. Governments come and go but the jawans stay at the border, protecting India.”
10.16 am: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal says Bharatiya Janata Party President Amit Shah will become Home Minister if the BJP is voted back to power, Hindustan Times reports. “If Modi becomes the prime minister, then Amit Shah will become the home minister,” Kejriwal says. “Last time Amit Shah did not contest the Lok Sabha election. Now he is contesting from Gandhinagar. And just think what will happen to the country if Shah becomes the next home minister.” Kejriwal was speaking at a rally in Goa.
9.45 am: A Telangana Rashtra Samithi polling agent was arrested on Saturday after photographs and video showed him inside the strongroom along with the Electronic Voting Machines, NDTV reports. N Venkatesh, polling agent of Malkajgiri Lok Sabha constituency candidate Marri Rajasekhar Reddy, took the photograph at the Holy Mary College in Bogaram village in Telangana.
9.20 am: Telugu Desam Party defends decision to include security researcher Hari Vemuru in its delegation to discuss concerns about electronic voting machines with the Election Commission. “Would like to state that instead of focusing on the issue, the Commission is trying to avoid the situation,” ANI quoted the party as saying.
The poll panel objected to Vemuru’s inclusion while citing a criminal case against him for theft of voting machines.
The Telugu Desam Party says a “false chargesheet” was filed against Hari Prasad Vemuru, NDTV reports.
9.10 am: Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar claims that former Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar quit his post because he had differences with the Centre about the controversial Rafale fighter jet deal, PTI reports. “The Rafale deal was not acceptable to Manohar Parrikar,” Pawar says. “He therefore resigned from the post of Defence minister and returned to Goa.”
8.56 am: All India Majlis-e-Ittedahul Muslimeen chief Asaduddin Owais says Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ties with Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is stronger than the love shared by fictional couple Laila and Majnu, ANI reports. “When the love story of Nitish Kumar and Modi is written, do not ask me who is Laila and who is Majnu,” Owaisi is quoted as saying.
8.55: Congress releases latest list of candidates for the Lok Sabha polls in Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Madhya Pradesh.
8.45 am: Here are the top stories of the day:
- Narendra Modi said Congress, through its “Ab Hoga Nyay” campaign, has admitted to doing injustice for 60 years.
- Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati attacked Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Adityanath for his remarks, saying that “both Ali and Bajrang Bali”, that is, Muslims and Hindus, are her own people.
- Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu claimed that the Election Commission works on Modi’s instructions.
- Finance Minister Arun Jaitley derided the Opposition’s election campaign, and claimed the “Modi factor” was visible during the first phase of polling.
- Retired Major General Sudhir Vombatkere said veterans who denied signing a letter to President Ram Nath Kovind against the politicisation of the Armed Forces during the elections may have had second thoughts.
- A video showed BJP leader Sakshi Maharaj threatening to ‘give his sins’ to people if they did not vote for him. Maharaj also purportedly likened voting to “kanyadaan”, a Hindu wedding ritual.