The big news: Polling begins in second phase of Lok Sabha elections, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh condemned the execution of two Punjabi men in Saudi Arabia, and Jet Airways suspended all operations.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Voting under way in 95 seats in second phase of Lok Sabha polls: What you need to know about the second phase of voting – constituencies, voters, and the most important seats.
- Amarinder Singh condemns execution of two Punjabi men in Saudi Arabia: The men were reportedly beheaded on February 28, but the Indian Embassy in Riyadh was was not informed prior to the execution.
- Jet Airways cancels all flights as banks decline emergency funding: The airline said it will not be able to pay for fuel or other critical services in the absence of interim funds.
- Election Commission suspends Sambalpur general observer after PM’s helicopter was inspected: The poll body found IAS officer Mohammed Mohsin guilty of dereliction of duty.
- Mehbooba Mufti attacks BJP for ticket to Malegaon blasts accusedPragya Thakur: BJP chief Amit Shah claimed that the party had fielded Thakur against Digvijaya Singh because he was the person who coined the term ‘saffron terror’.
- NaMo TV will have to follow ‘silence period’ ahead of polling day as per election law, says EC: The poll panel directed Delhi’s chief electoral officer to ensure that the order is followed in each of the remaining six phases of the ongoing elections.
- At least 29 people killed as tourist bus crashes in Madeira island in Portugal: Portuguese Foreign Minister Augusto Santos Silva said preliminary reports indicated that all the deceased were German.
- AAP leader Sanjay Singh says talks with Congress for an alliance have been called off: The politician said the Aam Aadmi Party will now contest all seven seats in Delhi on its own.
- Advocates Menaka Guruswamy, Arundhati Katju on Time’s 100 ‘most influential’ people list: Businessman Mukesh Ambani also featured on the list.
- Bhim Army chief makes U-turn, says he will not contest against Narendra Modi in Varanasi: Chandrashekhar Azad said he does not want to strengthen the BJP in any way.