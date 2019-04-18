A look at the headlines right now:

Voting under way in 95 seats in second phase of Lok Sabha polls: What you need to know about the second phase of voting – constituencies, voters, and the most important seats. Amarinder Singh condemns execution of two Punjabi men in Saudi Arabia: The men were reportedly beheaded on February 28, but the Indian Embassy in Riyadh was was not informed prior to the execution. Jet Airways cancels all flights as banks decline emergency funding: The airline said it will not be able to pay for fuel or other critical services in the absence of interim funds. Election Commission suspends Sambalpur general observer after PM’s helicopter was inspected: The poll body found IAS officer Mohammed Mohsin guilty of dereliction of duty. Mehbooba Mufti attacks BJP for ticket to Malegaon blasts accusedPragya Thakur: BJP chief Amit Shah claimed that the party had fielded Thakur against Digvijaya Singh because he was the person who coined the term ‘saffron terror’. NaMo TV will have to follow ‘silence period’ ahead of polling day as per election law, says EC: The poll panel directed Delhi’s chief electoral officer to ensure that the order is followed in each of the remaining six phases of the ongoing elections. At least 29 people killed as tourist bus crashes in Madeira island in Portugal: Portuguese Foreign Minister Augusto Santos Silva said preliminary reports indicated that all the deceased were German. AAP leader Sanjay Singh says talks with Congress for an alliance have been called off: The politician said the Aam Aadmi Party will now contest all seven seats in Delhi on its own. Advocates Menaka Guruswamy, Arundhati Katju on Time’s 100 ‘most influential’ people list: Businessman Mukesh Ambani also featured on the list. Bhim Army chief makes U-turn, says he will not contest against Narendra Modi in Varanasi: Chandrashekhar Azad said he does not want to strengthen the BJP in any way.