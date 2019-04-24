Election Watch: Inquiry ordered into alleged poll code violation by Narendra Modi
All of today’s Lok Sabha poll updates, as they happen.
India's General Elections will take place in four more phases until May 19, and the results will be declared on May 23.
The Election Commission ordered an inquiry into alleged Model Code of Conduct violation by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
The Odisha chief electoral officer said elections will be held again in nine booths in the state on Thursday after polling was disturbed during the second phase last week.
Congress President Rahul Gandhi called his BJP counterpart Amit Shah a murder accused while addressing election rallies in Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday. Shah took a dig at Gandhi and questioned his knowledge of legal matters.
Live updates
10.30 am: Senior Bharatiya Janata Party leaders on Tuesday defended the party’s decision to field 2008 Malegaon blasts accused Pragya Sigh Thakur from Bhopal Lok Sabha constituency. They said it was an answer to the Congress’ “Hindu terror” conspiracy.
BJP President Amit Shah said fielding Thakur was “absolutely [the] right decision” and that “a Hindu can never be a terrorist”. Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said the move was a reply to those who insulted Hindus, while former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said the BJP was proud of Thakur.
Read more here:
‘Absolutely right decision’: BJP veterans defend fielding Pragya Singh Thakur from Bhopal
10.05 am: Here are the final turnout figures for the third phase of voting:
- Overall (estimated): 67.71%
- Assam (4 seats): 84.11%
- Bihar (5 seats): 60%
- Goa (2 seats): 74.72%
- Gujarat (26 seats): 63.87%
- Jammu and Kashmir (1 seat): 12.86%
- Karnataka (14 seats): 68.03%
- Kerala (20 seats): 76.87%
- Maharashtra (14 seats): 61.96%
- Odisha (6 seats): 68.8%
- Tripura (1 seat): 82.03%
- Uttar Pradesh (10 seats): 61.46%
- West Bengal (5 seats): 81.36%
- Chhattisgarh (7 seats): 68.59%
- Dadra and Nagar Haveli: 79.59%
- Daman and Diu: 71.82%
9.48 am: Elections will be held again today at a polling stations in Assam, Manipur and Arunachal Pradesh. Re-polling has been ordered in five polling stations in Karimganj and Autonomous District constituencies in Assam. In Arunachal Pradesh, 18 polling stations in the Kurung Kumey and Kra Daadi districts will go to the polls while elections will be held in 12 polling stations in the Inner Manipur Lok Sabha constituency.
9.39 am: NCP chief Sharad Pawar says that by criticising his family repeatedly Prime Minister Narendra Modi has displayed his desperation. “The prime minister is confused,” The Hindu quotes Pawar as saying. “The prime minister is an institution of which one has to maintain the dignity. His campaign started with Hindutva. In 2014, it was development, and the people of the country thought, ‘Why not give an opportunity to him’ and people supported him.”
9.30 am: In an interview to Tiranga TV, former Vice President Hamid Ansari says people have the right to ask what was achieved in the Balakot air strikes and the government should answer the questions. The Narendra Modi government has a mixed record despite beginning its term on a high note, he adds.
9.19 am: Renowned psephologist and Swaraj India President Yogendra Yadav has criticised the Election Commission’s alleged reluctance to take action against Narendra Modi despite the prime minister’s repeated mention of Balakot air strikes at election rallies, reports PTI. Yadav made the comments at an election rally in Begusarai, Bihar, on Tuesday that was organised in support of Communist Party of India candidate Kanhaiya Kumar.
9.09 am: Union minister Vijay Sampla, who has been denied ticket from Hoshiarpur in Punjab, has accused the BJP of committing “cow slaughter”. Sampla tweeted this on Tuesday. He also asked the party why he had been denied the ticket despite his “clean credentials”.
8.25 am: The Election Commission has sought a report from election authorities in Gujarat about alleged Model Code of Conduct violation by Narendra Modi in Ahmedabad on Tuesday. The Congress had earlier filed a complaint with the poll body.
Read more
EC orders inquiry after Congress accuses Narendra Modi of violating poll code
8.21 am: The Election Commission has ordered re-polling in nine booths in Odisha where voting was disrupted during the second phase, reports PTI. According to state Chief Electoral Officer Surendra Kumar, the elections will be held on April 25.
8.15 am: BJP chief Amit Shah is confident that his party will win the elections with a huge margin and form a government with full majority, reports PTI. He inaugurated a media centre of the party and Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s election office in Modi’s constituency Varanasi on Tuesday.
8.12 am: The Election Commission has reportedly initiated steps to take down trailers of a biopic on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee from at least three websites, reports PTI.
Read more
‘Baghini: Bengal Tigress’ is inspired by Mamata Banerjee but is not a biopic, filmmakers say
8.10 am: Congress President Rahul Gandhi has called his BJP counterpart Amit Shah a murder accused. He made the remarks on Tuesday at election rallies on Tuesday, prompting Shah to question his knowledge of legal matters. In 2014, a special court had discharged Shah in the Sohrabuddin Sheikh and Tulsiram Prajapati fake encounter killing cases, ruling that there was “no case” against him.
8 am: Here are the top stories from Tuesday:
- Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi after a video purportedly showed drinking water being used to clean roads in Bundelkhand to welcome him.
- One hundred and seventeen Lok Sabha seats across 13 states and two Union Territories went to polls in the third phase of the General Elections. The overall turnout was estimated to be 66.04% at 10 pm.
- A man was killed in clashes between Congress and Trinamool Congress workers in West Bengal even as Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee claimed central security forces were asking voters to support the Bharatiya Janata Party.
- In Kerala and Uttar Pradesh, voters complained about faulty EVMs. In Thiruvananthapuram, police arrested a voter for allegedly falsely claiming that a VVPAT machine had wrongly registered his vote. There were also reports of voting machine glitches from Goa.
- Hindi film actor Sunny Deol joined the BJP on Tuesday. He was named the party’s Gurdaspur candidate later in the day.
- The Supreme Court issued a notice to Rahul Gandhi on the contempt plea regarding ‘Chowkidar’ remark. Meanwhile, a special court for MPs will hear a plea against Rahul Gandhi’s ‘seditious remarks’ about Modi.