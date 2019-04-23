Election watch: EVM glitches reported from Kerala and Uttar Pradesh in early hours of third phase
All of the day’s Lok Sabha poll updates, as they happen.
India’s General Elections will take place in five more phases until May 19, and the results will be declared on May 23. For the full schedule click here, and to subscribe to our newsletter about the elections, click here.
One hundred and seventeen Lok Sabha seats across 13 states and two Union Territories will vote on Tuesday in the third phase of the General Elections. In the first two phases, election was held to 91 and 96 seats on April 11 and April 18.
This is the largest of the seven phases of voting. Voting will be conducted between 7 am and 6 pm on Tuesday.
Technical glitches in electronic voting machines interrupted voting in a few places in Kerala and Uttar Pradesh.
After casting his vote in Ahmedabad, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that “the weapon of terrorism is IED, the strength of democracy is voter ID”.
A number of high-profile candidates are in the fray in this phase. BJP President Amit Shah is contesting from Gandhinagar in Gujarat, while Congress chief Rahul Gandhi is contesting from Wayanad in Kerala.
10.41 am: The entire set of electronic voting machines has been replaced for polling station 31 of Assembly constituency 34 in Goa, says the office of the chief electoral officer.
10.31 am: BJP MP from the North West Delhi, Udit Raj, threatens to quit the party if he is denied a ticket. Tuesday is the last day to file nominations for the seat. The party has announced candidates for all other seats in the Capital.
BJP MP Udit Raj threatens to quit party if denied his North West Delhi seat
10.23 am: As of 10 am, 10.51% of the electorate have cast their vote in the third phase, according to the Election Commission.
- Gujarat (26 seats): 10.31%
- Assam (four seats): 12.36%
- Bihar (five seats): 12.64%
- Goa (two seats): 12.56%
- Jammu and Kashmir (one seat): 1.59%
- Karnataka (14 seats): 7.42%
- Kerala (20 seats): 11.75%
- Maharashtra (14 seats): 7.33%
- Odisha (six seats): 7.15%
- Tripura (one seat): 14.02%
- Uttar Pradesh (10 seats): 10.36%
- West Bengal (5 seats): 16.85%
- Chhattisgarh (seven seats): 12.58%
- Dadra and Nagar Haveli: 11.4%
- Daman and Diu: 9.93%
10.10 am: Kerala Chief Electoral Officer Teeka Ram Meena has urged the public not to believe in rumours questioning the integrity of voting machines, reports The Hindu. The humidity caused by thunderstorms on Monday night has affected the functioning of the sensitive EVMs in a few booths in Thiruvananthapuram, Cherthala and Pathanamthitta, he adds.
10.04 am: Polling at a booth in Kandangal LP School in Mayyil, Kannur, was stopped after a snake was found inside the VVPAT machine, reports Manorama.
9.51 am: Shiromani Akali Dal fields party chief Sukhbir Singh Badal from Ferozepur while Union minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal, his wife, has been nominated again from Bathinda, reports PTI. Sukhbir Singh Badal will face Akali rebel and Congress nominee Sher Singh Ghubaya.
9.48 am: BJP President Amit Shah, who is contesting from Gandhinagar, casts his vote in Ahmedabad.
9.41 am: The office of the Kerala chief electoral officer dismisses reports of EVM tampering at a booth in Kovalam. “There is a false news spreading that 151 polling booth Kovalam that every vote is being casted for lotus [the BJP’s symbol],” says a poll official. “Every media is carrying similar to the one that happened in ap. We double checked and no such thing is happening.”
9.19 am: Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani and his wife Anjali Rupani cast their vote at a polling booth in Rajkot.
9.16 am: Congress and CPI(M) workers protest after voting machines at a polling booth in Thiruvananthapuram malfunction.
9.08 am: Technical problems in electronic voting machines have been reported from a few polling booths in Belagavi in Karnataka, reports The Hindu. Fourteen of the state’s 28 Lok Sabha seats are voting today.
9.05 am: Voters have complained of slow speed and non-functional voting machines in Firozabad, Bareilly and Aonla in Uttar Pradesh. A booth in Firozabad reported problems with the voter verifiable paper audit trail, or VVPAT, reports Hindustan Times.
9.01 am: In Kerala, faulty electronic voting machines have interrupted polling at seven booths in Alathur, 11 booths in Palakkad, seven booths in Kasaragod and 10 booths in Pathanamthitta, reports Manorama. “Election Commission should have tested EVMs earlier,” the news website quotes Pinarayi Vijayan as saying.
8.57 am: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan says the fight in the state is between the ruling Left Democratic Front and the Congress-led United Democratic Front, reports The Hindu. The BJP will emerge third in all the constituencies in the state, he adds after casting his vote in his hometown Pinarayi in Kannur district.
8.52 am: In Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag constituency, where elections are being held in three phases, residents have stayed indoors so far, reports The HIndu. Polls in this constituency will close end at 4 pm.
8.47 am: After casting his vote in Ahmedabad, Prime Minister Narendra Modi says “the weapon of terrorism is IED, the strength of democracy is voter ID”, reports ANI.
8.44 am: The polling percentage in Bihar, where elections are being held in five seats, at 8 am was 4.3%, says the Election Commission.
8.40 am: Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati appeals to voters to participate in large numbers in voting today. “Voting is your invaluable constitutional right and which will help you choose a government of your choice and welfare to make your life happy,” she says on Twitter.
She says the people of the country, especially the educated and unemployed youth, do not want a BJP government that speaks about selling pakodas (fritters).
8.30 am: Prime Minister Narendra Modi casts his vote at a polling booth in Ranip in Ahmedabad. “Today third phase of polling is underway, I am fortunate that I also got the opportunity to fulfill my duty in my home state of Gujarat,” Modi tells reporters. “Like you feel pure after a holy dip in Kumbh, one feels pure after casting vote in this festival of democracy.”
8.15 am: Nationalist Congress Party’s Baramati candidate Supriya Sule casts her vote.
7.50 am: BJP President Amit Shah seen near the polling booth at Nishan Higher Secondary School in Ranip area of Ahmedabad. Shah is party’s candidate from Gandhinagar Parliamentary constituency.
7.45 am: Prime Minister Narendra Modi says he will be voting in Ahmedabad in a short while. “Urging all those voting in today’s Third Phase of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections to do so in record numbers,” he says on Twitter. “Your vote is precious and will shape the direction our nation takes in the years to come.”
7.28 am: BS Yeddyurappa’s son and BJP MP candidate from Shimoga BY Raghvendra casts his vote at a polling booth in Shikaripura.
7.20 am: BJP President Amit Shah and Congress chief Rahul Gandhi and several Union ministers are among the prominent candidates in the fray today.
7.18 am: The third phase is the largest of the seven phases of voting. Around 18.56 crore voters are eligible for voting in this phase. Nearly 2.10 lakh polling stations have been set up.
7.10 am: People queue up outside polling station number 224 in Dhubri Lok Sabha constituency in Assam to cast their votes. Four parliamentary constituencies in the state – Barpeta, Dhubri, Kokrajhar and Gauhati – will go to polls today.
7.05 am: Voting has begun for 117 constituencies in 13 states and two Union Territories in the third phase of Lok Sabha elections, ANI reports.
7 am: Here are the top updates from Monday:
- The Election Commission on Monday banned Punjab minister and Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhufrom campaigning for 72 hours for his appeal to Muslims in a constituency in Bihar to vote unitedly against Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the elections. The ban will come into force at 10 am on Tuesday.
- The Bharatiya Janata Partyon Monday announced that former cricketer Gautam Gambhir will be its candidate from East Delhi Parliamentary constituency, while current legislator Meenakshi Lekhi will contest from New Delhi again, PTI reported.
- Maharashtra minister Pankaja Mundeon Sunday said that Congress President Rahul Gandhi should be tied to a bomb and sent to another country for questioning the Army’s recent air strike in Pakistan.
- Biju Janata Dal legislator Pradeep Maharathy was arrested on Monday after he allegedly led an attack against a team of Election Commission officials who were conducting a raid on his farmhouse in Puri district of Odisha on Sunday, the Hindustan Times reported.
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday accused the Opposition of falsely claiming that the government’s reservation policy will modified if the Bharatiya Janata Party returns to power. “Till Modi is here, nobody can touch the reservations, given to us by Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar,” he said at an election rally in Nandurbar in Maharashtra.