The big news: SC to ‘go to the root’ of claims of conspiracy against CJI, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: EC reiterated to the Supreme Court that the Modi biopic should not be released now, and Madras High Court lifted the ban on TikTok app.
A look at the headlines right now:
- SC asks lawyer to file affidavit to back allegation that disgruntled employees wanted to frame CJI: Lawyer Utsav Bains has claimed a conspiracy against Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi. Meanwhile, over 250 women urged the Supreme Court to conduct a fair and impartial inquiry into the allegations against Gogoi.
- Releasing Modi biopic before voting ends will ‘tilt electoral balance’, EC tells Supreme Court: The Election Commission said the movie produces a political environment where an individual acquired ‘cult status’ and eulogises the character.
- Madras High Court lifts ban on TikTok app: A bench of Justice N Kirubakaran and Justice SS Sundar said they were only concerned about crimes against children.
- NIA court rejects plea to bar Pragya Thakur from contesting polls: The court said it is the job of electoral officers to decide.
- ‘Prime Publicity Minister’ forms policies for top industrialists, says Priyanka Gandhi: The party’s Uttar Pradesh (East) General Secretary claimed that Modi had not visited a single village in his constituency of Varanasi.
- Nine suicide bombers were involved in serial blasts, says Sri Lanka minister: The bodies of nine out of 10 Indians killed in the attacks were sent back home.
- Fugitive offender tag is like an ‘economic death penalty’, Vijay Mallya tells Bombay High Court: The court was hearing his plea challenging several provisions of the Fugitive Economic Offenders Act.
- Twitter’s new feature to allow users to report tweets that mislead voters: The feature will be operational in India starting Thursday.
- North Korea’s Kim Jong-un arrives in Russia ahead of first meeting with Vladimir Putin: A Kremlin advisor said the ‘nuclear problem on the Korean peninsula’ would be discussed during the summit.
- Pakistan’s ‘Dawn’ journalist Cyril Almeida named IPI’s World Press Freedom Hero: The institute lauded Almeida for his ‘tenacious coverage of the Pakistani state’s patronage of militant groups’.