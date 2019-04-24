A look at the headlines right now:

SC asks lawyer to file affidavit to back allegation that disgruntled employees wanted to frame CJI: Lawyer Utsav Bains has claimed a conspiracy against Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi. Meanwhile, over 250 women urged the Supreme Court to conduct a fair and impartial inquiry into the allegations against Gogoi. Releasing Modi biopic before voting ends will ‘tilt electoral balance’, EC tells Supreme Court: The Election Commission said the movie produces a political environment where an individual acquired ‘cult status’ and eulogises the character. Madras High Court lifts ban on TikTok app: A bench of Justice N Kirubakaran and Justice SS Sundar said they were only concerned about crimes against children.

NIA court rejects plea to bar Pragya Thakur from contesting polls: The court said it is the job of electoral officers to decide. ‘Prime Publicity Minister’ forms policies for top industrialists, says Priyanka Gandhi: The party’s Uttar Pradesh (East) General Secretary claimed that Modi had not visited a single village in his constituency of Varanasi. Nine suicide bombers were involved in serial blasts, says Sri Lanka minister: The bodies of nine out of 10 Indians killed in the attacks were sent back home. Fugitive offender tag is like an ‘economic death penalty’, Vijay Mallya tells Bombay High Court: The court was hearing his plea challenging several provisions of the Fugitive Economic Offenders Act.

Twitter’s new feature to allow users to report tweets that mislead voters: The feature will be operational in India starting Thursday. North Korea’s Kim Jong-un arrives in Russia ahead of first meeting with Vladimir Putin: A Kremlin advisor said the ‘nuclear problem on the Korean peninsula’ would be discussed during the summit. Pakistan’s ‘Dawn’ journalist Cyril Almeida named IPI’s World Press Freedom Hero: The institute lauded Almeida for his ‘tenacious coverage of the Pakistani state’s patronage of militant groups’.