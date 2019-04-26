The big news: Ex-judge to probe ‘framing’ of CJI in sexual harassment case, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: Sri Lanka revised its blast toll to 253, and US placed India on the priority watch list for alleged violations of intellectual property rights.
A look at the headlines right now:
- SC sets up judicial inquiry into claims of ‘fixers’ trying to frame CJI for sexual harassment: Justice Indu Malhotra replaced NV Ramana on the inquiry panel that will look into the sexual harassment allegations against Ranjan Gogoi.
- Sri Lanka revises down toll from serial blasts to 253: The nation’s defence secretary resigned on Thursday following public outrage over the blasts.
- US places India on Priority Watch List for alleged violations of intellectual property rights: The US Trade Representative said it will take enforcement actions against countries which fail to address its concerns.
- Military veterans accuse ANI news agency of manipulating quotes, influencing polls at BJP’s behest: ANI claimed the accusation was baseless and that ‘vested interests’ were working to discredit the news agency.
- Pragya Thakur’s nomination is an insult to the memory of Hemant Karkare,’ say 71 former bureaucrats: Hemant Karkare’s former aide will contest against Pragya Thakur from Bhopal Lok Sabha seat.
- PM Narendra Modi holds roadshow in Varanasi day before filing nomination: The prime minister said the Opposition is looking dejected after three phases of Lok Sabha polling.
- Supreme Court asks EC to look into alleged sexist remarks against Trinamool Congress candidate: Advocate Indira Jaising, representing Mahua Moitra, said that the top court should urgently pass orders because less than 48 hours are left for campaigning.
- Unicef says 2.9 million Indian children missed first dose of measles vaccine from 2010 to 2017: In Nigeria, four million children missed out on the dose during this period, and in the United States, the figure was 2.5 million.
- Centre says International Solar Alliance will no longer be treated as a foreign source of funding: Ministry of Home Affairs officials said the decision was taken to increase India’s use of solar energy in meeting energy needs.
- Former US Vice President Joe Biden announces 2020 presidential bid: This is the third time Biden is running for president, after failing to earn the Democratic nomination in 1988 and 2008.