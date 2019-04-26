A look at the headlines right now:

SC sets up judicial inquiry into claims of ‘fixers’ trying to frame CJI for sexual harassment: Justice Indu Malhotra replaced NV Ramana on the inquiry panel that will look into the sexual harassment allegations against Ranjan Gogoi. Sri Lanka revises down toll from serial blasts to 253: The nation’s defence secretary resigned on Thursday following public outrage over the blasts. US places India on Priority Watch List for alleged violations of intellectual property rights: The US Trade Representative said it will take enforcement actions against countries which fail to address its concerns. Military veterans accuse ANI news agency of manipulating quotes, influencing polls at BJP’s behest: ANI claimed the accusation was baseless and that ‘vested interests’ were working to discredit the news agency. Pragya Thakur’s nomination is an insult to the memory of Hemant Karkare,’ say 71 former bureaucrats: Hemant Karkare’s former aide will contest against Pragya Thakur from Bhopal Lok Sabha seat. PM Narendra Modi holds roadshow in Varanasi day before filing nomination: The prime minister said the Opposition is looking dejected after three phases of Lok Sabha polling. Supreme Court asks EC to look into alleged sexist remarks against Trinamool Congress candidate: Advocate Indira Jaising, representing Mahua Moitra, said that the top court should urgently pass orders because less than 48 hours are left for campaigning. Unicef says 2.9 million Indian children missed first dose of measles vaccine from 2010 to 2017: In Nigeria, four million children missed out on the dose during this period, and in the United States, the figure was 2.5 million. Centre says International Solar Alliance will no longer be treated as a foreign source of funding: Ministry of Home Affairs officials said the decision was taken to increase India’s use of solar energy in meeting energy needs. Former US Vice President Joe Biden announces 2020 presidential bid: This is the third time Biden is running for president, after failing to earn the Democratic nomination in 1988 and 2008.