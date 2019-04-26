A Delhi court on Friday sent Apoorva Shukla, the wife of former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister ND Tiwari’s son Rohit Shekhar Tiwari, to 14 days of judicial custody, PTI reported. Shukla was arrested on April 24 for her husband’s murder.

Shukla was sent to jail after the police informed Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Deepak Sherawat that her custodial interrogation was not required.

Rohit Tiwari was brought dead to a hospital in New Delhi’s Saket area on April 16. His autopsy report said he died of asphyxia as he was strangulated and smothered.

On April 18, the Delhi Police registered a case of murder based on the autopsy report and transferred it to the Crime Branch. Investigators have been questioning Shukla, a lawyer practising in the Supreme Court, since April 21.

ND Tiwari, a former Congress leader, and his son had both joined the Bharatiya Janata Party in January 2017 ahead of the Uttarakhand Assembly elections. Tiwari had died in October.