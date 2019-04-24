The Delhi Police on Wednesday arrested Apoorva Tiwari, the wife of former Chief Minister ND Tiwari’s son Rohit Shekhar Tiwari, in connection with her husband’s death. Apoorva Tiwari was questioned for three days before she was taken into custody, reported NDTV.

Rohit Tiwari was brought dead to a hospital in New Delhi’s Saket area on April 16. His autopsy report said Rohit Tiwari died of asphyxia as he was strangulated and smothered.

Apart from Apoorva Tiwari, servant Golu and driver Akhilesh are the main suspects in the case, reported India Today. On April 18, the Delhi Police had registered a case of murder based on the autopsy report and transferred it to the Crime Branch.

However, Rohit Tiwari’s mother Ujjwala Sharma had denied any foul play and said that his death was natural. “I have no suspicion but I will reveal later what circumstances led to his death,” she had said. Later she retracted and reportedly told the police that her daughter-in-law and her family wanted to seize his property, reported PTI.

Unidentified police officials said officers of the Crime Branch visited Rohit Tiwari’s house on April 19 and questioned his family members and domestic help. A team of forensic experts also visited the house. Officers also went through footage from CCTV cameras installed in and around the house to ascertain the sequence of events and track people who entered the house.

ND Tiwari, a former Congress leader, and his son had both joined the Bharatiya Janata Party in January 2017 ahead of the Uttarakhand Assembly elections. Tiwari had died in October.