The Indian government on Saturday issued an advisory asking citizens not to undertake non-essential travel to Sri Lanka following the recent explosions in the country which killed over 250 people.

As per the advisory, those planning to travel to Sri Lanka on an emergency basis can contact the Indian High Commission in Colombo, the Assistant High Commission in Kandy and consulates in Hambantota and Jaffna for any assistance.

“In view of the prevailing security situation in Sri Lanka in the aftermath of terror attacks on 21 April 2019, Indian nationals intending to travel to Sri Lanka are advised not to undertake non-essential travel,” the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement. “The helpline numbers of the Indian High Commission are available on the Mission’s website.”

While security arrangements have been stepped up in Sri Lanka, a nationwide emergency has been declared by the government which may affect travel within the country, the Centre said.

Nine suicide bombers had carried out a series of blasts at churches and luxury hotels on Easter Sunday on April 21, killing 253 people. The Islamic State group has claimed responsibility for the attacks, but the government has blamed local Islamist extremist group National Thowheed Jamaat.

The Sri Lankan police on Saturday found bodies of 15 people, including six children, at a house following a shootout between security forces and suspected militants in Sainthamaruthu town that began the previous day.