Hundreds of passengers were stranded and flights were delayed at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi early on Monday as the immigration system’s server faced issues, PTI reported. The server was later reported to be operational, according to ANI.

An unidentified Air India official told PTI that the immigration system server was down for more than 40 minutes since 12.20 am. Around 1 am, the official said the immigration authorities gave no time line to resolve the issue.

A passenger who was taking a flight to San Francisco said a public announcement was made that the airport was facing a server problem and that immigration personnel would begin manual checking process.

Six flights were delayed by half an hour and two by more than hour, reported ANI.

On Saturday, Air India had reported a five-hour break down in its SITA server across the world, which delayed 137 flights. SITA is a global airlines IT services major which provides Air India check-in, boarding and baggage tracking technology.

#UPDATE: The immigration server is operational now. Six flights were delayed by half an hour and two by more than hour when immigration server was down at the airport. https://t.co/oRzPZlLqLl — ANI (@ANI) April 29, 2019

Long line of passengers seen at @DelhiAirport as #immigration server down. No time-frame given yet by the immigration authority to resolve the issue. pic.twitter.com/ZkfoqfhZYq — EconomicTimes (@EconomicTimes) April 29, 2019